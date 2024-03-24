Coronavirus pandemic significantly increases digital wallet adoption — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





However, underpinning the adoption of digital wallets in the UK is the deep connection Brits have with traditional payment methods such as credit and debit cards, with 69% of consumers holding funds in their wallets. We use these for procurement.

The use of credit and debit cards other than digital wallets continues to be strong. Credit and debit cards will account for 46% of e-commerce and 74% of PoS transaction value in 2023.

Kate Nightingale, consumer psychologist and founder of Humanising Brands, says: Adopting a new payment method is a complex cognitive and emotional decision-making process.

Aside from evaluations that consider benefits such as convenience, self-expression, and brand incentives, and risks such as safety and privacy concerns, the most influential driver of adoption is trust.

However, there is a difference between an initial pre-adoption trust and a continuing trust. Initial trust consists of the provider's perceived honesty, goodwill, and competence.

Continuing trust depends on customer expectations, ongoing satisfaction, and perceived usefulness of the payment method.

Social factors such as word of mouth, the prevalence of payment methods in a customer's social circle, the influence of authority figures, and the influence of partnerships and sponsorships by already trusted organizations all shape consumer behavior. It cannot be ignored.

Operators, merchants, and financial institutions that understand how to navigate this complex behavioral matrix to drive consideration and adoption of different payment methods will come out on top.

While the UK has been a leader in the adoption of new payment technologies, account-to-account (A2A) payments have been slow to catch on.

For example, A2A will account for just 7% of e-commerce transaction value in the UK in 2023, with the lowest adoption rate across Europe, followed by Poland (68%), Netherlands (64%) and Finland (33%). is lagging behind.

A key difference between these markets and the UK is government-backed initiatives aimed at building trust and encouraging adoption, as well as supporting the development of infrastructure such as real-time payment systems.

Wicks said, “We recognize that a diversity of payment options improves the customer experience, supports merchant growth, and ultimately drives commerce, and we believe that diverse and vibrant payments We advocate for an ecosystem.”

It is critical that all players in the industry come together to continue to innovate while maintaining and building consumer trust, which is critical to the seismic shifts in commerce that we have seen.

Further UK insights from the report:

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) will account for 7% of e-commerce transaction value in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% through 2027.

Cash accounted for 10% of PoS transaction value in 2023, but is expected to decline to 6% by 2027, reflecting a global CAGR of -6% to 2027 doing.

