“Nature was a great teacher”





Photo credit: University of Dundee

Better bricks designed in Scotland are being used to build new homes in Bangladesh.

Brick Mix is ​​a concept developed by experts at the University of Dundee that showcases great features not normally included in home design. Facilities built with this material can float, generate electricity and grow food, according to a news release from the university.

“The communities we have been working with are overjoyed with what they are seeing,” Roufa Khanum, an expert at Bangladesh's Brac University, said in the report. He is working with the Dundee team on the project.

The initial demo housing group has been completed. These aim to provide better housing for riverside residents living in areas prone to flooding and other extreme weather events due to the overheating of the earth. The weather is particularly severe in Bangladesh, where 45 million people live in areas at risk of cyclones, according to the Dundee team.

The house has a standard appearance, including doors, windows, and other essentials. The difference starts with earth and sand bricks reinforced by jute fibers.

“Soil turns semi-stone when it is compacted with sand. We used clay soil which has natural binding properties,” said Nandan Mukherjee from Dundee.

Other additives accelerate chemical reactions that generate heat, eliminating the need to “toast” the bricks. This process also removes air pollution from the atmosphere. What's more, experts say the bricks are as strong as commonly used bricks and cost one-third as much.

“Nature is a great teacher and the development of this new brick ultimately took two years,” Mukherjee said.

The project began in 2017, when Dundee used permaculture to grow food and renewable energy to develop a $12,000 disaster-resilient home with the ability to float for power. This innovation garnered praise and funding, culminating in an ingenious brick demonstration project in Dhaka.

Harnessing nature in construction technology helps maximize energy usage, reduce air pollution and costs. By incorporating permaculture to better grow food, local residents can improve their eating habits by eating home-grown, fiber-rich meals. A report from the University of Colorado shows that garden foods have many health benefits, including reducing the risk of cancer.

These concepts are becoming more popular among builders. For example, in Arizona, designers at Vali Homes borrowed from nature to create homes that thrive in the desert. The structure includes wood fiber and wool walls as part of a unique structural innovation.

Experts say Dundee bricks can be replicated “from Africa to the Americas.” This innovation now has the potential to change the very foundations of the construction sector.

Professor John Rowan from the University of Dundee said: “In the short term we need to explain the potential of this concept, demonstrate its success and make it available to others. This is a global It's a concept, and it's something we want to give to the world.”

