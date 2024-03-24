The biggest new upgrade to your iPhone may be built by Google





Apple has hinted that artificial intelligence (AI) will play a key role in the next major upgrade coming to iPhone owners around the world. Earlier this year, CEO Tim Cook acknowledged that AI would be a “huge opportunity” for Apple, a comment many analysts echoed in the upcoming iOS upgrade, scheduled for release for iPhones later this year. 18'' is interpreted as a preview of what to expect.

But a new report suggests that the cutting-edge AI powering Apple devices may actually be built by Google engineers. The U.S. search company that develops Android, the mobile operating system that powers Samsung, Google Pixel, Nokia, Xiaomi and dozens of other iPhone rivals, has licensed its Gemini artificial intelligence engine, according to Bloomberg. Bloomberg reports that the company is in talks with Apple.

The talks could see Google Gemini being used for a number of new AI-driven features planned for iPhone software this year, sources familiar with the talks told Bloomberg. The terms and branding of the AI ​​contract, or how it will be implemented, have not yet been determined.

It's highly unlikely that a deal between the two tech giants, each worth more than $1.5 trillion, will be announced until June, when Apple plans to hold its annual developer conference, known as WWDC. low.

Google's Gemini is a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) systems that includes generative image creation

Google Press Office

According to reports, Apple recently held discussions with OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, about using the model. Microsoft already has a strong relationship with OpenAI, and we're adding the option to use its AI models to rewrite paragraphs in Microsoft Word, create slides in PowerPoint presentations, and run formulas in Microsoft Excel. We are enhancing the functionality of Copilot.

Copilot is also built into Windows 11 and automates many common tasks.

A deal between Apple and Google could allow the latter to expand its AI services to more than 2 billion active Apple devices, potentially increasing its chances of catching up with OpenAI. It may also help ease investors' fears about the slow rollout of artificial intelligence by Apple, whose stock has fallen 10% this year and has lost its position as the world's most valuable company.

The two companies have a long-standing partnership that makes Google the default search engine for Apple's Safari web browser, and this latest board agreement means that parent company Alphabet will allow services like ChatGPT to improve the company's dominance in search. It may also help overcome concerns that it may be threatening.

But any agreement would invite scrutiny from U.S. regulators. Regulators previously accused Google of illegally stifling competition by paying Apple billions of dollars to maintain its monopoly in search.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said: “This strategic partnership is a missing piece in Apple's AI strategy, and joining forces with Google for Gemini will help Apple bring some of the AI ​​to market. It strengthens functionality.” “This is a big win for Google to get into Apple's ecosystem and access the golden installed base in Cupertino, which obviously comes with a hefty license fee,” he said, referring to Apple's California headquarters.

Some of Apple's biggest rivals have made a series of announcements about generative AI, with Samsung and Google making the technology a key component of their latest mobile phone launches. Google, Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra owners can now use Google's Gemini AI to remove people from the background of photos, adjust the size and placement of subjects, and bullet point notes. You can change the tone by rewriting your email. Translate voice calls in real time.

Android rival Honor is also putting AI at the forefront of its latest smartphones, with its software predicting your next action and starting to load the appropriate apps in the background to speed everything up. says it can be done.

Latest development status

According to sources who spoke to Bloomberg, Apple plans to use its self-developed AI models for several new features in the upcoming iOS 18, but it also plans to dream up entirely new images, essays… all easily submitted by users. based on written prompts.

Last month, Google boss Sundar Pichai was forced to apologize for a mistake made by Gemini AI image creator.

