Google warns AI from hiring advertising jobs at secret Sydney meeting





He added that Google's AI technology increases both productivity and creativity, freeing up people to focus on the work that adds the most value.

Participating agencies billed hundreds of millions of dollars annually on behalf of major brands and government agencies. These included News Corp-owned News Xtend, XPON, Sparro, Atomic 212, Incubeta, Digital Minds Group, Webprofits and Havas Media. After the Australian Financial Review inquired about the dinner, Google contacted the agency and asked them to share their own takeaways.

AI, the technology that best replicates human intelligence, has become an integral part of many business functions in recent years. The risks and opportunities this brings to the advertising industry are immeasurable.

The IMF's discussion paper on the growth of AI highlighted how AI is different from previous technological revolutions, as high-income people are now at risk of displacement.

AI challenges the idea that technology primarily impacts mid-skill jobs, and in some cases low-skill jobs. AI's advanced algorithms can augment or replace high-skilled roles previously thought immune to automation, the IMF writes. Because they rely on complex and deep specialized knowledge, even high-skilled occupations that were previously thought to be immune to automation now face potential disruption.

Google has a unique advantage in the global advertising ecosystem. Brands promote their websites and products in search results, buy display ads on websites, ads around YouTube (owned by Google), and listings for individual products on Google's Shopping tab. millions of dollars are spent on it.

It's the platform that businesses put money into to reach their customers, and it's also the software that makes it all possible. The company made $8.4 billion in Australia in calendar year 2022, of which $7.1 billion came from advertising, according to its latest company report.

In 2021, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission found that Google dominates the supply chain for ad tech services, accounting for more than 90% of all ads viewed by Australians.

The ACCC said that over more than a decade, Google's vertical integration and strength in ad tech services have enabled it to engage in a variety of actions that have reduced competition and cemented its dominant position over time.

That dominance will continue in 2024, giving Google a prestigious position as a major trading partner for advertising agencies.

Google regularly consults with agencies, and these dinners are held twice a year to discuss industry trends, people familiar with the meetings said. Google's response to inquiries included three statements made by agency executives at the dinner.

Atomic 212's James Dixon said the takeaway from the event is how our agencies can best use AI tools to create more value and growth opportunities for us and the customers we serve. He said that the question is whether it can be used effectively.

Katherine Dix, chief operating officer at Webprofits, said Google's presentation was about how agencies should think about AI, the value it provides, and how to innovate and communicate that value. said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afr.com/companies/media-and-marketing/google-s-secret-meeting-warns-of-ai-threat-to-ad-jobs-20240322-p5fejw The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos