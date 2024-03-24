Costas Barbers: Upscale store-to-home transformation | Architecture





We all know that the rise of online shopping threatens to send the high street into a downward spiral. It's also clear that the government's big idea for responding to this crisis – allowing shops to be converted into housing without planning permission – is almost making the situation worse. Cozy storefronts give way to rough brick walls nailed with sash windows. A dead space is created in the frontage, slowing down the pace. High residential real estate values ​​create a strong incentive for owners to close up shop and replace them with cheaper apartments that are cheaper to build, rather than buying or renting.

Costas Barbers, a project in Battersea, south London, shows how such change can be done differently. Although this is a store-to-home conversion, the design does its best to enliven the street on which it stands, leaving open the possibility that future uses may include indoor-outdoor trading. I am. It is a craft and a joy that at least brightens up the surroundings. Let me tell you, it has nothing to do with cutting hair and just bears the name of a business that has long since disappeared from the premises.

The street-facing spaces of the building are intended for use as workplaces and domestic vestibules and may be open to the public for trading.Photo: Jim Stevenson

The building was designed by young architect Briscoe Laurent, whose directors Tom Briscoe and Pandora Laurent helped build it with their own hands, living on site without a shower, and are still there today. I live and work there. It is also the work of its owner, Duncan Blackmore. He professes a love for small spaces and believes that their specificity and asymmetry make an important contribution to the life of cities and towns. He puts his ideas into practice by carrying out a series of controlled architectural explosions across the UK.

He is most easily described as a real estate developer, but he balks at that description and wonders if a city practitioner might be better. Blackmore, now 44, grew up in a progressive housing co-operative in east London and had a precocious career in the art world (from the age of 16 at the auction house Bonhams, by the time he was 22) before moving on to buying and improving buildings. worked as an independent dealer). He was influenced by contemporary art he saw in East London galleries and works such as Michael Landy's Break Down (2001), in which an artist systematically and publicly destroyed all his belongings. It is listed as.

The company he runs with additional shareholders, Allant Rand, has built some interesting homes in south London and Whitstable, and recently secured planning permission to build houses in a church hall in Tunbridge Wells. Mr Blackmore is co-founder of research and development company Neighborhood, currently working on a project to support care leavers to live independently in Bootle, Merseyside. Under the name Alant Industries, he has undertaken a series of collaborations with architects and builders, including kiosks in Glasgow (small civic spaces dedicated to community use) and other projects in the same city with more architectural features. It has created small apartment buildings such as “Ferguson''. More invention than seen in some skyscrapers.

Alant Lands has built a charming three-bedroom house in Dulwich, south London, to replace a garage that was used as a workshop.Photo: Rory Gardiner

Costas Barbers, another project by Alant Industries, also packs a lot into its 54 square meters. The work features a storefront remade for the street with depth and substance, beautifully crafted yellow-painted joinery with multiple moving parts – a sliding sash that opens the interior, and an art studio. Pavilion Presenting panels with opaque glass patterns by Pavilion. Can be lowered to ensure privacy. To the rear is a tiled vestibule, which now serves as an office, and next to it is a raised cooking area whose dish rack somehow resembles Lutyens' monumental building in Devon. Inspired by what's in Castle Drogo's giant kitchen. A few steps further there is a shower room and two bedrooms, although some height above the ground is required due to the risk of flooding from the nearby River Thames.

Complexity is embraced. (Avoidance, according to Blackmore, is one of the most pernicious impulses, driven by intellectual laziness and fear of the unknown.) This street is part of the now-hidden Falcon Brook. It follows a winding stream, so there are few internal walls. The tiles may be parallel or perpendicular, and the patterns on the tiles or boards may clash or be misaligned. The pier on the left side of the street elevation is decorated with leftover tiles that look like remnants of a previous frontage that housed waste on the façade, Briscoe said. The awning can be rolled up to a depth of 3 meters and a cafe table can be placed on the street.

More architectural inventions than some skyscrapers. Glasgow bedsit 'Ferguson' by Alant Industries, Lee Yvette and Simon Harlow;Photo: Pierce Scarfield

The cornice at the top of the storefront is made by quartering the legs of a salvaged snooker table vertically, and the inner paneled dado is made from the back of an old seating area. The back of the store/apartment/office facing the backyard is made up of shallow reliefs of white planes, wall-melting mirrors, and stone panels inspired from a distance by Ben Nicholson, which itself is It's almost a separate project. Shards of glass collected on a walk along the Thames during lockdown.

“I'm a planning geek and I love a bit of risk,” says Blackmore. “Kostas Barbers, like many of his projects, is a product of his artistry, with its rules and regulations.” Much of the pleasure it gives comes from the tangible nature of its construction, which reflects his and the architect's practical approach. He also participated in the construction. The storefront was built by RP Joinery, a company 500 meters from Mr Blackmore's home in Whitstable, which he has known for 15 years, which meant he was able to draw on details when building it. We were able to talk about it.

He calls Kostas Barber Shop convenient, adaptable and enriching. It shows life and enables connection. It suggests future activities that may or may not materialize. There are no plans to sell it through the counter for the time being, but it is possible. The strong input that went into this project will not be easy to replicate elsewhere, but this project emphasizes the important principle that anything built on a boulevard should give something back to its surroundings. has been established. It's a good deed in a naughty world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2024/mar/24/costas-barbers-battersea-high-street-london-shop-to-home-conversion-duncan-blackmore-arrant-land-industries-brisco-loran-kiosk-glasgow-ferguson The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos