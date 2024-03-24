Where can I buy eclipse glasses, which are counterfeit and counterfeit?





The moon is moving closer and closer to the sun in preparation for the solar eclipse on April 8th.

Above: “Mfg. by: American Paper Optics”, American company. Below: Authentic solar eclipse glasses from American Paper Optics. (Courtesy of American Paper Optics and American Astronomical Society)

Safe solar viewers come in a variety of styles, including (from left to right) cardboard-framed eclipse glasses, handheld viewers, and plastic-framed eclipse glasses. The inner left earpiece is a pair of fake Chinese-made (top) and genuine American-made (bottom) eclipse glasses. Much of the text on counterfeit glasses is copied from the real thing. (Courtesy of American Paper Optics and American Astronomical Society)

Similarly, during the 2017 solar eclipse across the United States, the American Astronomical Society (AAS) issued a news release Friday condemning counterfeit and counterfeit eclipse glasses flooding the market.

The AAS said fraudulently printed counterfeit glasses are unsafe for sun viewing and “can cause severe damage to the eyes, ranging from temporary vision impairment to permanent blindness.”

If you plan to purchase eclipse glasses, make sure they come from a vendor approved by the AAS. If you've already purchased a pair and want to test authenticity before the big day, you'll need to pass three tests.

First, “Wear them indoors and look around you. You shouldn't be able to see anything through the glass, except perhaps very bright light, but you should be able to see very faintly when you look through the glass,” says the AAS. . Then wear it outdoors to see if you can see anything other than “sunlight reflecting off a shiny surface or puddle.” This should also appear very faint. Third, if you look at the sun and see that it's “comfortably bright,” it's sunny.

If you want to make a pinhole camera, here's a nifty video that shows you how to do it. EarthSky.org says the procedure was “conceived by brilliant engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.”

On Saturday, we'll have more information about Sunday night's penumbral lunar eclipse and Devil's Comet. ”

Follow Greg Redfern on Facebook and follow Xand's daily blog for the latest news in astronomy and space exploration.

WTOP's Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

