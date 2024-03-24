Introducing the Australian-designed, Chinese-made video conferencing robot to take on Zoom and Google Meet in the workplace





Growing up, Marita Cheng was fascinated by technology, especially robots. So she is an Australian engineer with roots in Hong Kong.In 2013, when she turned 24, she founded Aubot, a robotics company aimed at developing products to help people with their daily lives. did.

Currently, Aubot's flagship product is Teleport. This is a video conferencing robot that roams around the office and allows remote workers to converse with on-site team members.

With a 10-inch screen mounted on a height-adjustable pole and three wheels, Teleport can be controlled using a laptop keyboard and provides a more natural interactive experience than common conferencing software such as Zoom. Chen said.

With Zoom, you have a single point of view; [people] I usually adjust the camera as follows [others] just look [them] In a good way, Chen said in a recent interview with the Post. Teleports, on the other hand, are more realistic in that they are less selective.

Since being shipped in 2016, the Teleport, priced at A$4,980 (US$3,250), has been used to help museums conduct remote tours and help children with long-term illnesses learn from home or the hospital, Orbot said. It is said that it is also used to ensure continuity.

As a private company, Aubot does not publish sales or user statistics.

Although Teleport is primarily sold in Australia, Mr Chen said the robot was produced in Shenzhen, a technology hub in southern China known for its established manufacturing industry.

Raised by an immigrant mother in Cairns, Australia, Chen comes from a large Hong Kong family. Frequent trips back home from her childhood sparked her interest in the manufacturing industry in China, which she longed to experience first-hand.

There are many profound techniques in manufacturing. [in Shenzhen]This has made it easier to work with suppliers to quickly create prototypes and solve engineering challenges together, Chen said, adding that final assembly and quality control of the teleport is still done in Melbourne, Australia. He added that it is being done.

Chen, who was named one of the world's top 50 female engineers by Forbes magazine in 2018, said she has dreamed of building robots ever since she read a picture book about a boy who had a nanobot built into his body to maintain energy. Told.

“My mother would ask me to wash the dishes and sweep the floor, and while she was doing it, I would think how nice it would be if a robot could do it for me,” said Chen, wearing robot-shaped earrings.

Teleport, the video conferencing robot from Aubots.Photo: Handout

Chen said the technology industry is still male-dominated, but he is committed to breaking down gender barriers.

In 2008, when she noticed there were only five women in a class of more than 50 students studying mechatronics engineering and computer science at the University of Melbourne, she co-founded Robogals, an organization that encourages girls to study engineering and related fields. Established. .

Today, Robogals is an international student organization with locations in 10 countries.

Chen said there are still people who look down on her as a female entrepreneur, but she tries to focus on what she can control.

I'm just trying hard to achieve my goals and achieve impact, Chen said.I really like you [the idea of] They can't ignore you because you're too good.

