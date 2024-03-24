Technology of the week: How NASA spacecraft changed the shape of an asteroid





A summary of what's in the news in the world of science and technology this week.

Google fined $272 million over news copyright issue

French regulators said on March 20 that tech giant Google did not allow media companies to reproduce content online or use material for its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Gemini without notifying media companies. announced that it had been fined $272 million (approximately 2.263 billion) for violating the contract. AFP reports that Google will be fair with French media outlets in 2022, a year after competition authorities fined the US company $500 million over a long-running dispute. He promised to negotiate. But the agency announced Wednesday it would impose new fines on Google for failing to honor its 2022 commitments and failing to negotiate in good faith with news publishers, the report said.

NASA spacecraft changed the shape of an asteroid

In 2022, the US space agency NASA launched the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft to test whether it is possible to divert an asteroid. But scientists revealed on March 19 that the spacecraft not only changed the asteroid Dimorphos' orbit, but also its shape. According to a report from Reuters, the asteroid, which looked like a slightly plump ball at the waist before the DART collision, is now shaped like a watermelon, or more precisely a triaxial ellipsoid. It is said that it can be seen. His DART spacecraft, launched in November 2021, successfully collided with Dimorphos in September 2022. Dimorphos is an asteroid satellite of the asteroid Didymos. Neither asteroid poses a collision threat to Earth.

United Nations Meteorological Agency issues emergency warning on climate change indicators

The World Meteorological Organization, the United Nations specialized agency responsible for weather, climate and water resources, revealed in a March 19 report that climate change indicators will reach record levels in 2023. They have been broken up again, and in some cases destroyed, by greenhouse gas levels, land surface temperatures, ocean heating and acidification, sea level rise, and the retreat of Antarctic sea ice cover and glaciers. The report also confirmed that 2023 was the warmest year on record. In an even more worrying trend, the report also revealed that towards the end of 2023, more than 90% of the ocean experienced heat wave conditions at some point that year.

– Compiled by Nitin Sreedhar with inputs from the agency.

