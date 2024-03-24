Former Google recruiter reveals interview phrases that are 'red flags'





Church said such phrases create a perception that candidates are “not genuine.”

During a job interview, you can take several effective approaches to stand out to hiring managers. However, there are some behaviors you should avoid, including ones that can be intimidating to your interviewer. Nolan Church, CEO of salary data company FairComp and a former recruiter at Google and DoorDash, said in an interview with CNBC Make It that there are some serious questions that might raise an eyebrow among recruiters. Revealed the red flags.

“First of all, when the interviewer asks you what you can improve on, don't use phrases that make you think there's nothing to learn,” Church told the media. “It could be phrases like 'I try too hard,' or 'I'm a perfectionist,' Church says,” which are often framed as character flaws, even though they're meant as compliments. It will be.”

Church said such phrases create a perception that candidates are “not genuine.”

“They may genuinely believe that you're not being honest about who you are as a person or that you can't grow any further as a worker,” Church said. “I'm not hiring you to be perfect. I'm hiring you to grow with us,” he added.

Instead, Church recommended that job seekers give examples of mistakes they made and what they learned from them.

Church said saying negative things about former colleagues, the company or managers during a job interview doesn't leave a good impression. “He's shifting the blame from himself to other people,” which sounds bad, Church told CNBC Make It. “The people you want to work with have a complete sense of responsibility and responsibility,” he said, adding that being responsible means that job seekers have the humility to admit that they're not perfect and work to improve. He added that he is showing a willingness to learn from his mistakes.

“We want to work with people who have the self-awareness to know when they're wrong and update their mental models to correct it,” Church said.

Recruiters interpret statements like “I don't know” as a deadlock in the conversation. This means the job seeker is not interested in finding a solution, which can be a negative sign.

However, experts suggest a more cautious approach for beginners. Rather than just saying, “I don't know,” you can demonstrate your problem-solving skills while acknowledging your lack of experience. For example, you can say, “I've never encountered this particular situation before, but here's how I would approach finding a solution…”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/feature/ex-google-recruiter-reveals-job-interview-phrases-that-are-red-flags-5302175 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos