



Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced the creation of new quality productive forces (NQPF) as countries accelerate efforts to upgrade China's economy to foster new growth engines and promote quality development. Emphasis was placed on the development of The concept was first introduced by Mr. Xi in 2023 during a tour of China's northeastern Heilongjiang province. The NPQF was highlighted at an important conference on economic activity last December and was the subject of a group study session of the Communist Party of China (CPC) leadership earlier this year. The NPQF dominated policy discussions in many areas at this year's twin-session top parliamentary meetings, and was ranked as a top government priority in 2024 in the Government Activity Report.

The main meaning of this concept and how China plans to introduce new quality productive forces in its pursuit of quality development is discussed below. His NQPF's focus on innovation means a high level of productivity unencumbered by traditional economic growth modes and productivity development paths. It is characterized by high technology, high efficiency and high quality, and is consistent with the new development philosophy. The NQPF is driven by innovative technological breakthroughs, innovative allocation of production factors, and significant industrial transformation and upgrading. It means improving workers, means of labor, subjects of labor, and their optimal combination. The essence of this revolutionary idea is a significant increase in total factor productivity. It is characterized by innovation, high quality is the key, and the new quality production force is essentially high productivity.

The possible outcome of the introduction of NQPF is to promote high-quality development through the consensus and conscious actions of the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese society as a whole in the new era. However, there are still many constraints that limit high-quality development, and it is necessary to develop based on a new productivity theory. The way to accelerate the development of NQPF consists of a continuation of well-leveraged innovations to accelerate the development of this innovative theme. It also entails scientific and technological innovation to create new industries, new models and new growth drivers, which are core elements of NQPF development. At the same time, it is essential to strengthen scientific and technological innovation, especially original and disruptive innovation. It is abundantly clear that scientific and technological innovations should be applied to specific industries and industrial chains in a timely manner. Given the challenges of climate change, it is essential to foster a green transformation of growth models and contribute to carbon peaking and carbon neutrality. This requires the evolution of new types of production relations that are suitable for the development of NQPFs. This stimulating environment makes it imperative to further deepen the reform of the economic system and science and technology management system and remove bottlenecks that hinder the development of NQPF.

At the same time, it is mandatory to facilitate the virtuous cycle of education, science and technology, and human resources in accordance with the development requirements of the NQPF, and to improve the mechanisms of human resource development, introduction, utilization, and flow. Although this new thought process is worth the effort, there are some important considerations to keep in mind, as well as highlighting some pitfalls to avoid. In his insights, President Xi Jinping called for focusing on quality development as a top priority, adopting advanced plans to strengthen innovation, foster emerging industries, and foster future-oriented industries. and encouraged efforts to improve modernized industrial systems.

President Xi stressed that the development of new high-quality production forces does not mean neglecting or abandoning traditional industries. He cautioned against rushing projects, creating industry bubbles and adopting only one development model. In selectively promoting the development of new industries, models and growth engines to localities, the President of China shall take into consideration their own resource resources, industrial base and scientific research conditions, and utilize new technologies to replace traditional He called for the transformation and upgrading of low-income sectors into high-quality industries. end, intelligent and green industry. This strategy is considered the key to sustaining and strengthening China's high-quality growth now and in the future. The development of his NQPF in the world's second largest economy comes at an opportune time to address economic challenges. By emphasizing innovation, China aims to build a robust ecosystem for research and development. This will lead to the creation of cutting-edge technology and encourage economic growth. Investments in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology will increase productivity and competitiveness. The focus shifts from quantity to quality. Industry is encouraged to produce goods and services that meet international standards.

This process promotes sustainable practices and reduces environmental impact. China aims for long-term economic stability by focusing on high value-added products. After many years of rapid growth, China is transitioning to an economy characterized by high-quality development and industrial sophistication. By promoting NQPF, China hopes to transform traditional industries and make them more advanced, intelligent and environmentally friendly. This transition is essential to increase productivity, efficiency and global competitiveness. China's intelligent mining efforts, for example, exemplify this shift. China aims to introduce advanced technology to its coal mining industry to make production safer and more efficient while reducing pollution.

The impact of NQPF on China's economic structure is already clear. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, there was significant year-on-year growth in areas such as new energy vehicles, solar cell production and service robots. China's global standing in R&D investment and innovation indices further emphasizes countries' commitment to these new forces. Looking to the future, these new forces are expected to drive growth in emerging sectors. The rapid adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain is indicative of this trend. The government plans to lead the development of future industries such as quantum technology and life sciences, as well as establish zones dedicated to these cutting-edge fields. NQPF is poised to play an important role in China's vision of becoming a great modern socialist country and become a major driver of China's economy. In short, China's NQPF will promote innovation, high-quality production, and strategic industry growth, ultimately contributing to robust and sustainable economic development.

The author is a retired group captain in the PAF and has written several books on China.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pakobserver.net/xi-stresses-nqpf-for-china/

