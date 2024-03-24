Download Goblin Stone TENOKE for free





Download Goblin Stone TENOKE Game Setup Free for PC in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing indie strategy game.

Goblin Stone TENOKE PC Game 2023 Overview

The Goblin Stone entrusts players with the fate of the last goblins to escape annihilation at the hands of ruthless adventurers. To avoid extinction, they must build their numbers, venture back into the world, and put an end to the adventurers who hunt them. Embark on an incredible journey to rebuild the goblins' lair and help them succeed in a turn-based roguelite where every decision matters. Create the perfect goblin party by mixing classes, abilities, and genetics. Experience an innovative turn-based combat system, where the order of actions is determined by the strategic positioning of combatants. Guide a merry band of orcs as they battle relentless adventurers, arrogant elves, and rude dwarves. Immerse yourself in a world filled with nostalgic, storybook-inspired visuals, accompanied by an epic soundtrack composed by Hearthstone's Peter McConnell. Manage a thriving goblin colony and build your lair room by room, from barracks to war room. Breed your favorite goblins with care, combining the best genes and traits to cultivate a formidable breed. Adventure through procedurally generated adventures, where permadeath raises the stakes. Difficult choices await you as you decide which path to take and which orcs to sacrifice in order to survive.

Technical specifications for this version. Game Version: Initial Release Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download/Refill Kit: TENOKE Game File Name: Goblin_Stone_TENOKE.zip Game Download Size: 4.3 GBMD5SUM: 305bb3102d319be9d6b887b2f153c9e1

System requirements for Goblin Stone TENOKE

Before you start Goblin Stone TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum windows:

* Operating System *: Windows 7 * Processor: Intel Core i3-3240; AMD FX-4300* Memory: 4GB RAM* Graphics: Open GL 3.2+ compatible* Storage: 4GB available space* Additional Notes: 1080p, 16:9 resolution recommended

Recommended:

* Operating System *: Windows 7+ * Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 * Memory: 8GB RAM * Graphics: Open GL 3.2+ compatible * Storage: 6GB available space * Additional Notes: 1080 Pixels, 16:9 recommended

Download Goblin Stone TENOKE for free

Click on the button below to start Goblin Stone TENOKE. It's a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided a direct link to the complete setup of the game.

