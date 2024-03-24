Google Wallet makes contactless payments more secure, but also more hassle





What you need to know Google Wallet previously allowed users to make small contactless payments without unlocking their device, but the exact terms varied by region. Last month, Google added a disclaimer to a related support article warning users that their payments would not be made. The change is currently rolling out in Europe, and users are sharing their frustrations with the change on social media.

Google is rolling out changes to Google Wallet that will make using contactless payments for small transactions safer, but also more frustrating. Google Wallet works in different ways based on a user's region, and in Europe it previously allowed users to make small payments without unlocking their device. Thresholds varied by country, and some regions, such as the US, required the device to be unlocked for all transactions. Google is now requiring all users to unlock their devices for all sorts of reasons, but not everyone is happy with the change.

Last month, the company updated its support documentation related to tap-to-pay transactions and previewed changes to Google Wallet behavior (via 9to5Google).

“Soon, your credit and debit cards will no longer be charged for retail payments unless you recently used an authentication method such as your fingerprint or PIN,” the notice reads. “Some users may already require authentication to make payments. If you are asked to verify your identity, please complete the authentication steps on your device to make the payment.”

Users in the US will not notice the change, as all transactions except those involving rapid transit already required unlocking the device. However, users in other countries can make transactions below a certain threshold without unlocking Google Wallet. For example, people in Canada can make payments of less than CAD 100 without unlocking their device. In the UK, that limit is around £45.

But people in areas where unlocking their devices wasn't always necessary are now realizing that they need to authenticate contactless payments with Google Wallet, regardless of transaction size. The only exception is if the user has recently used a validation method. So if you authorized Google Wallet a minute ago and didn't lock your device, you don't need to unlock it again.

While this change objectively makes Google Wallet more secure, not everyone is happy with the change. Several users on Reddit criticized the change, while others insisted it was not a problem. What many seem to agree on is that Google should have left the choice of whether or not to require unlocking of the device with each transaction to the end user.

Authenticate your Google Wallet every time you make a small payment. From S23ur/GoogleWallet

Google's choice to require authentication for Google Wallet payments of all denominations has sparked a long-standing debate in cybersecurity. “Do you want convenience or security?” Social media users disagree, but in this case Google made the decision for them.

