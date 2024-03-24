Big Tech: Google and Apple split on the agenda as global regulators target tech





Big Tech faces its biggest crisis in decades as antitrust regulators on both sides of the Atlantic crack down on alleged anticompetitive practices that could lead to the industry's first breakup orders to Apple and Alphabet Inc.'s Google. facing challenges.

This could lead to even stronger action by watchdogs around the world, as evidenced by the increase in antitrust investigations in countries following the launch of EU and US cases. No company has ever faced the possibility of a regulator-driven breakup in the United States since AT&T was broken up just 40 years ago.

Improve your technical skills with high-value skills coursesCollege Course OfferingWebsiteIIM LucknowIIML Executive Programs in FinTech, Banking and Applied Risk ManagementSee Indian Business SchoolSee ISB Product ManagementSee MITMITTechnology Leadership and Innovation Google said it disagreed with the EU's accusations and Apple said the US lawsuit was wrong in fact and law. In 1984, AT&T, also known as Ma Bell, was split into his seven independent companies called “Baby Bells” to establish one of the most powerful monopolies of the 20th century. AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen are the only remaining companies.

Regulators now claim that companies like Apple and Google have built impenetrable ecosystems around their products, making it difficult for customers to switch to competing services, leading to “walled” It is said that this led to the coining of the word “garden.”

The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday offered relief to the $2.7 trillion company Apple to restore competition after it joined 15 states in suing the iPhone maker, accusing it of monopolizing the smartphone market and thwarting rivals. He also warned that a partition order would not be ruled out as a strategy. and soaring prices. Find stories that interest you Still, the lawsuit that Apple has vowed to fight could take years to reach a verdict. The US action comes on the heels of other growing threats across Europe this week.

Big tech companies will soon face more scrutiny, with Apple, Metaplatform and Alphabet likely to be investigated for possible breaches of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), with heavy fines for repeated violations. This could lead to a split order, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. He spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity on Thursday.

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager last year accused Google of anti-competitive practices in its money-making ad tech business, argued it may have to sell sell-side tools and called for drastic measures. contributed to paving the way for

He said requiring Google to sell some of its assets appears to be the only way to avoid a conflict of interest. That would prevent Google from allegedly favoring advertisers and online publishers with its online digital advertising technology services.

Vestager expects to make a final decision by the end of the year.

Andreas Schwab, a member of the European Parliament who was heavily involved in drafting the landmark EU DMA technology regulations that came into force this month, said lawmakers wanted bold action against Big Tech who flouted the rules.

“If they don't comply with the DMA, you can imagine what Congress will demand: dissolution. The ultimate goal is to make the market open and fair and allow for more innovation,” he said Friday. That's true.''

It's hard to break up

It is by no means certain whether the regulator will issue a dissolution order as it considers its options, and any action could only result in fines. Legal experts also suggested that the case against Apple, which followed the 1998 case against Microsoft, could be more difficult this time around.

“In the European Union, demerger is seen as a last resort and there is not much of a tradition. Something like this has never happened before,” said a commission official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Damien Geradin, a lawyer at Geradin Partners who has advised several app developers in other lawsuits against Apple, said Apple's highly integrated system would also make it harder to break up compared to Google.

“It seems more complicated to me. You're talking about something integrated. You can't force Apple to sell the App Store, for example. It doesn't make sense,” he said.

He said it would be better to impose behavioral remedies that require Apple to do certain things, while Google could issue a breakup order for acquisitions that simply enhance its core services.

Max von Thun, director of the advocacy group Open Market, said: “The Department of Justice is likely to take remedies such as opening up hardware features and ensuring that developers are not discriminated against on price.'' ” he said.

“I think they want to say everything is on the table, but that doesn't necessarily mean they'll choose that path,” he said.

Apple derives most of its roughly $400 billion annual revenue from selling hardware such as iPhones, Macs, iPads, and watches, followed by its services business, which generates about $100 billion annually.

Structural remedies such as separation will ultimately be tested in court, said Assimakis Komuninos, a partner at law firm White & Case.

“I can say that there are not many experiences in which structural measures such as dissolution have been imposed, but the small amount of experience in the past shows that, apart from legal difficulties, this is extremely difficult,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/tech/technology/google-apple-breakups-on-the-agenda-as-global-regulators-target-tech/articleshow/108742682.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos