Fitbit is losing its identity under Google





It's been more than three years since Google completed its acquisition of Fitbit, which seemed like a monumental leap forward for the company's efforts in wearables at a time when the Pixel Watch didn't exist. However, the search giant failed to reap significant benefits from this high-profile acquisition, even after launching its first Pixel-branded smartwatch. However, Google has recently made internal adjustments to change how Fitbit fits within its large product ecosystem, and its recent name change to Google Fitbit It's just the first act.

It's becoming Google's Fitbit, and there's no going back from here

Fitbit was the winning fitness tracker brand at the time, competing against the growing popularity of the Apple Watch. When Google announced the acquisition, it seemed like it could finally launch a full-fledged smartwatch division and be a success from the get-go. However, nothing major has changed on Google's side. Fitbit continued to manufacture and sell its own products along with its own premium services, but the original Pixel Watch proved to be a particularly powerful fitness tracker, even with Fitbit's expertise available. It didn't turn out.

But over the past year or two, Google has shifted gears and taken a firmer grip on the wheel than ever before. Renaming Fitbit to He Fitbit by Google and now Google Fitbit (hopefully this is the last rebranding) is part of the story, but there's a lot more going on behind the scenes. is happening.

The entire tech industry was hit by mass layoffs, but Google wasn't immune. In the latest round, Google laid off most of its employees, including Fitbit co-founders James Park and Eric Friedman, as well as several Fitbit members who joined the company during the acquisition. Later, an internal team reorganization took place, bringing together all of Google's hardware divisions (Pixel, Nest, Fitbit) under his leadership of one team. This move is a clear sign that Google is fully in charge of his Fitbit and will insist on its own vision from now on.

But what has changed for you?actually a lot

Perhaps the most notable change we've already seen is the integration of Fitbit and Google accounts. You can already ditch your Fitbit account and transfer your data to your Google account. And Google is forcing users to use Google accounts. For example, you absolutely need a Google Account to use Fitbit features on your Pixel Watch 2. Starting in 2025, all Fitbit users will need to migrate, but new sign-ups will already need a Google account.

While a single account is convenient for you and Google alike, merging accounts raises some privacy issues. Your Google account's account policies allow companies to process your data to serve ads, but you don't want years of sensitive fitness data to be used for that purpose.

On top of that, Google is reducing Fitbit's market reach by withdrawing from several prominent markets, in line with the rather limited availability of Pixel hardware. While this action makes good business sense from the perspective of improving product distribution management, real users in affected regions will not only lose access to new products, but will also lose trust in Google's products. It also leaves a bad taste in the mouths of people who have recently purchased a Fitbit tracker. brand fame.

Thankfully, not everything is heading south. Fitbit Premium exists separately as a $10/month subscription with additional features such as access to detailed metrics and workout coaching. We're not fans of its ease of use and the value it offers, but in the UK at least, Google has discontinued the Fitbit Premium (and even Nest Aware) Google One 2TB plan. This will allow for a better value proposition and we hope to see his Fitbit Premium better integrated into Google's own products like the Pixel Watch 2.

Wait, I've heard this before.

This sequence of events seems very familiar, right? That's because Google is just repeating the script with Nest. Google acquired Nest nearly a decade ago in a massive $3.2 billion deal, but account integration remains a mess. Some new Nest products require the Google Home app, but the Nest app is still there so certain products will work properly.

At this point, we all know that only Google can cause this kind of disruption. But if that happens, I hope history doesn't repeat itself with Google integrating the Fitbit app into its own Fit app.

The situation may change in the future. Fitbit usage will gradually decrease.

Although the Pixel Watch exists as a separate product from the Fitbit lineup, it still uses the Fitbit app for fitness metrics. It may sound confusing, but Google decided to rely on an existing, proven platform instead of using its own platform, which can have issues with the accuracy of fitness metrics. That's actually a good thing. But at some point we need to deepen that integration.

Hardware-wise, it just doesn't make sense to have two separate smartwatch lineups, especially when Google has its own smartwatch OS. It is clear that Fitbit products will be handled directly by Google due to the internal integration of the hardware department. It's also quite possible that the Fitbit Versa and Sense watches will either disappear completely or be revamped to Wear OS as a budget alternative to the Apple Watch SE. But we'd like to see the Fitbit fitness band stick around, as it provides a great entry-level option for people who don't want to wear a bulky smartwatch on their wrist.

But at the end of the day, Fitbit is now entirely a division of Google, not an organization with a separate identity from Google. The recent Google Sans font refresh for Fitbit's wordmark is proof of that. While the Pixel is in the spotlight, it's becoming increasingly clear that Fitbit is standing right behind it. That's what happens.

