National Grids EV Milestones and World Water Day Partnership: This Week's Sustainability Success Stories





This weekly series explores how companies and sustainability experts are working to deliver on five key pillars across their campaigns: energy, resources, infrastructure, mobility, and sustainability leadership. Illustrated.

Across the UK and around the world, leading businesses, cities, states and regions are taking action to go green. Here we round up his five positive sustainability stories of the week.

Energy: $250 million fund to help accelerate renewable energy adoption in sub-Saharan Africa

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), approximately 600 million people in Africa, or 43% of the total population, do not have access to electricity. Promoting access without locking regions into fossil fuels requires investment in clean power generation and associated infrastructure.

Impact fund manager Camco this week announced a new technical assistance facility to support $250 million in financing for small and medium-sized grid and renewable energy companies in sub-Saharan Africa. The fund will support the preparation and de-risking of early-stage projects, and will also provide the funding needed for start-ups and scale-ups to share knowledge and receive strategic support from policymakers and large corporations. .

International financing for Camco's work on Africa's energy transition has come from the UK Government, the Green Climate Fund and the Norwegian Government.

Resources: Avanti West Coast deploys digital solutions to reduce food waste on trains

DHL Supply Chain UK this week confirmed it has introduced digital technology to rail operator Avanti West Coast's food service processes in a bid to reduce food waste.

Monitoring devices connected to the Internet of Things (IoT) are used to monitor the storage temperature of perishable foods. This allows staff to intervene and adjust temperatures as needed to reduce waste. Staff will also be able to make data-driven decisions about whether food can be safely served.

IoT devices are attached to the trolley, so no additional infrastructure is required. Data from the device can be accessed through an instant alert channel using a QR code. He hopes to roll out the device to all trolleys, of which more than 500 are used daily.

Dan Peacock, DHL Supply Chain Managing Director, said: The significant reduction in food waste achieved through the introduction of smart IoT devices into our Avanti West Coast operations demonstrates the value of innovation and digital solutions. Cultivating and deploying new technologies is part of our commitment to both our customers and the environment.

Mobility: National Grid installs 1,000th EV charger

National Grid has been in the news this week for its bold multi-billion pound plans to transform the UK's electricity grid to net zero by 2050, with key targets including a new national pillar of transmission and distribution infrastructure. is listed.

One of the UK's largest fleet operators, this week celebrated the installation of its 1,000th electric vehicle (EV) charging point as it aims to achieve pure electric vehicles by 2030.

The new chargers have been added to Wymondeley substation in Hertfordshire as part of a wider partnership with charging solutions specialist ElectrAssure. There is currently charging infrastructure at over 100 National Grid sites and the company operates over 1,000 of his EVs.

Prem Gabi, Director of UK Land and Property at National Grid, said the installation of our 1000th EV charger ensures we have the infrastructure we need to build a more sustainable future with our customers and communities. “This is another great milestone that supports the broader deployment of our electric vehicles.”

Built environment: Wiltshire City Council moves closer to installing next generation solar car park

The UK is committed to installing 70GW of solar power by 2035, with the UK government giving industry and policy experts advice on how to expand rooftop solar on commercial buildings such as warehouses and car parks. asked them to plan.

Some organizations are ahead of the curve. Wiltshire Council is currently working on a new car park with next-generation glass solar panels on the rooftop of Five Rivers Health and Wellbeing Center in Salisbury. It is expected to meet 10% of the site's electricity needs.

The parking structure, designed and installed by 3ti, is made of glulam beams. These wood laminates require less energy to manufacture and are lighter, resulting in a lower carbon footprint than steel. 3ti also omitted the need for traditional concrete foundations and steel piles by using innovative ground anchors.

The installation of a solar roof canopy over the 70 car park is expected to reduce the council’s annual energy consumption by around 50,000.

Sustainability Leadership: Chivas Brothers Builds New Partnership on River Conservation and Restoration

Friday (March 22nd) was World Water Day. This is an annual event held by the United Nations to raise awareness of the growing need to implement sustainable water management practices worldwide.

Although this event typically receives less fanfare from the private sector than something like Earth Day, Eadie still received news of some exciting new water efficiency and management projects. This includes Chivas Brothers' new partnership with Scotland's Three Rivers Trust. The organization recognizes that one third of the country's rivers are suffering from declining ecological health.

The Scotch whiskey brand, a subsidiary of Pernod Ricard, has partnered with the Deveron Bogie and Islay Rivers Charitable Trust and the Findhorn, Nairn and Rossy Rivers Trust to protect and restore waterways in the north-east of Scotland. We will support you financially and practically. and the Spey Basin Initiative.

Julie Gallasher, Head of Sustainability and Responsibility at Chivas Brothers, said: “Scotland’s waterways are the lifeblood of whisky-making, so while we use this precious resource responsibly and We return 96% of it to its source, and we like to think of it as a river inside each bottle.” . Many of our distilleries are built on the banks of Scotland's prized rivers, which give our famous whiskies their distinctive spirit, essence and even their names.

Rivers depend on us just as we depend on them. The art of making whiskey is a delicate balance, and so is the Scottish landscape in which it is made. That’s why we’re proud to launch this partnership with the Three River Trusts to protect and build a resilient network of Scotland’s rivers and riverbanks, supporting biodiversity for future generations .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.edie.net/national-grids-ev-milestone-and-world-water-day-partnerships-the-sustainability-success-stories-of-the-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos