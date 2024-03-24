Bill Gates predicts Houston could become the Silicon Valley of energy





Speaking at the 2024 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference on Thursday, March 21, 2024 in Houston, Texas, USA (Photo: F. Carter Smith/Bloomberg) 2024 Bloomberg Finance LP

A recent declaration by billionaire philanthropist and technology investor Bill Gates has caused a bit of a stir among energy investors in Houston, Texas, widely considered the oil and gas capital of the United States. He smiled.

At the recently concluded energy event CERAWeek hosted by S&P Global in Houston, Gates took center stage on Thursday (March 21, 2024), announcing that the next wave of energy and climate breakthroughs will start from this city. He said it might come.

“I'm in Texas to see the future,” Gates declared ahead of his remarks at CERAWeek, adding, “I'll be in Corpus Christi and Houston to meet with the remarkable innovators who are building America's clean energy future.” “It's coming. The Lone Star Nation is showing it.” Tell the world how to create a cleaner tomorrow. ”

In town, he represents his two energy companies, Breakthrough Energy, which pursues innovation in accelerating sustainable energy solutions and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. “A heroic effort is beginning,” Gates said of TerraPower, which serves as a technical design and development engineering firm for nuclear reactors. [here]. I'm really looking forward to it.

“But we should not underestimate how incredibly difficult the energy transition challenge is,” he added, calling the effort “far more difficult” than anything he has worked on at Microsoft. He pointed out that this is likely to happen.

The Microsoft co-founder, who toured several low-to-zero carbon projects in Texas ahead of his talk at CERAWeek, said Breakthrough Energy has provided “billions of dollars” to about 100 companies across various industries. He said that he is investing.

“We only invest in companies that, if successful, can reduce 0.5 percent of global emissions on their own. So it's a very narrow scope. But, of course, across all sectors of emissions. It's fusion, it's agriculture, it's transportation, it's buildings, it's steel, it's cement.”

Call to Houston

Gates added that the clean tech ventures he has seen, heard about and invested in in Texas are central to the energy transition. “They drive innovation, bring good jobs to their communities, and boost America’s economy. If you want a glimpse of our nation’s clean energy future, you [too] You should head to the Lone Star State. ”

Companies that Gates focused on included Mars Materials, which has developed technology to turn captured carbon into carbon fiber. Carbon fiber is an advanced material used in a variety of products, from clothing to car parts.

The company relocated from California to Texas due to a variety of operational factors, but especially because Houston had a wealth of oil and gas talent. Also, as far as relocations to Texas from other parts of the United States are concerned, Mars Materials is not the first company to do so with the help of Breakthrough Energy.

Gates also gave special praise to pro-clean tech business and community leaders in Texas, along with direct air capture (DAC) technology company 1PointFive, a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum.

Direct air capture (DAC) technology aims to extract CO2 directly from the atmosphere. These are different from traditional carbon capture, which is typically done at the point of discharge, such as a factory. CO2 captured using this technology could be permanently stored in deep geological formations or used for a variety of applications.

1PointFive's DAC hub in Kingsville, Texas, is set to receive further investment and could create 2,500 jobs. “I was an early investor in DAC technology, and it's been great to see it evolve from a concept to a real economic opportunity for local communities,” Gates said.

Gates said that as cleantech energy ventures and investments increase, Houston is poised to become the “Silicon Valley of Energy” and a true innovation hub to lead the global energy transition. Given its expertise, he said, Houston could become a center for such important activities.

