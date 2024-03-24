Enter to present at the Florida Early Stage Capital Conference with a total prize pool of $300,000. Miami's Kind Designs was the big winner in 2023.





The Florida Venture Forum, Florida's largest statewide support organization for investors and entrepreneurs, recently announced its 16th annual Florida Early Stage Capital Conference with a record 300,000 announced that it will feature dollar prizes and capital investments from Forum members Space Florida, DeepWork Capital, and Florida Power & Company. Light Innovation Hub, 35 Mules. We are currently accepting applications for the gift.

Early Stage Capital Conference to be held June 4-5, 2024 at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando will include Space Florida Aerotech Summit . The Space Florida Aerotech Summit will feature presenters and programs related to the space and aerospace industry. Forum Statewide University Startup Competition featuring startup teams from more than 10 universities in Florida.

The Accelerated Innovation Award, which carries a $75,000 prize from Space Florida, is for companies focused on aerospace and related industries. The $50,000 grand prize from Florida Power & Light will be awarded to presenting startups in any field, and the two runners-up will also receive $20,000 each from Florida Power & Light and Space Florida. Two winners of the statewide college startup competition will each receive $5,000 from Florida Power & Light and Space Florida.

In addition, Orlando-based venture firm DeepWork Capital will make a minimum equity investment of $125,000 in one of the winning companies.

Last year's top winner was Kind Designs, winner of the Florida Venture Forum's Aerospace + Emerging Technology Competition. The Miami-based startup has raised $5 million in venture funding. Last year, Kind Designs tripled its robot fleet and installed the world's first 3D printed seawall in Miami in January 2024.

Presenting at a Florida Venture Forum event is a great way to gain access to top venture investors who are open and actively looking for investment. Kind Designs was announced in her 2023, and soon after, Founder and CEO Anya Freeman completed several investments directly as a result of connections made at this event. [pictured above] said in a statement.

There is no cost to apply or present. Start-ups can apply here. The final deadline is May 10th, but please apply early.

In addition to the chance to obtain funding, presenting companies also have the opportunity to promote themselves in front of the investor community. According to the forum, applicants must be early-stage technology, technology-enabled, healthcare, or aerospace companies with market traction and significant growth potential.

I am a writer and editor with extensive media experience and a passion for journalism and community service. Most of my career has been spent in business news for the Miami Herald, and my expertise is writing about technology and entrepreneurs. I love hosting this blog at Refresh Miami and aim to be the go-to site for South Florida startup and tech news, features, and opinions. Do you have any news?Please contact us at [email protected]. thank you for reading! Latest posts by Nancy Dahlberg (see all)

