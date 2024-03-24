QUBF prioritizes technology and partners with Ukrainian innovation hub





QUBF President Dr. Olga Levina.

The Qatar Ukraine Business Forum (QUBF) is closely aligned with each country's Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) 2024-2030 and has made technological progress a key priority as part of its 2024 action plan. Officials said there are. In the Third National Development Strategy, acting in tandem with Qatar, QUBF intends to contribute as much as possible by prioritizing potential industries in the Qatar-Ukraine partnership, QUBF Chairman Dr. Olga Levina said on Sunday. told Gulf Times. Levina said this is a move to strengthen ties between Qatar and Ukraine in the technology sector. QUBF has announced a new partnership with UNIT.City, one of the largest innovation parks in Central and Eastern Europe based in Ukraine. QUBF is a technology innovation committee under QUBF, in collaboration with UNIT.City, one of the largest innovation platforms in Central and Eastern Europe. Levina pointed out that the goal is to build a portfolio of innovative technology startups from Ukraine that can realize the many opportunities offered by the Qatari ecosystem. According to Levina, the partnership aims to identify promising Ukrainian startups and connect them with vibrant startups. Mr. Levina outlined a number of events in QUBF's 2024 Action Plan, mainly focused on technological advancements, and praised Qatar's continued focus on diversifying key economic sectors, Levina cited the possibility of partnering with Qatari startups, noting that despite the ongoing war, Ukraine has developed an impressive startup ecosystem, with several such as People.ai, Grammarly, and Gitlab. He said that he is creating unicorn companies. As the country's first innovation park, UNIT.City plays an important role in fostering this ecosystem, Levina said. As QUBF founders, we were very confident in this collaboration because we believe that Ukrainians have a lot to offer and contribute. UNIT.City will help select attractive Ukrainian startups to introduce to Qatar, Levina emphasized. Levina also noted that the Technology and Innovation Committee will leverage resources and expertise from both QUBF and UNIT.City, which focuses on early stage support. He also emphasized that the strategic partnership between Qatar and Ukraine in the technology sector holds immense potential, and that cooperation will be further strengthened by leveraging Ukraine's robust technology talent pool. said. In line with Qatar's economic diversification ambitions, it has the potential to open new avenues for innovation, entrepreneurship and cross-border investment.

