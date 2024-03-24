Most popular Google searches





Google processes billions of searches every day to discover what people around the world are interested in.

But what are the most popular search queries both in the US and around the world?

This page explains:

The keywords in the list below were obtained using Semrush's Keyword Overview tool.

Note: I've cleaned up the list a bit. We've removed NSFW content, misspellings, and duplicate entries to keep it clean and clear.

Top 100 Google searches in the US

This top 100 list includes everything from big names like YouTube and Amazon to everyday needs like checking the weather and the latest tech trends like ChatGPT.

It's an interesting combination of entertainment, shopping and what's important in everyday life.

Ranking Keyword US Search Volume 1 YouTube 226,000,000 =2 Amazon 124,000,000 =2 Facebook 124,000,000 4 Weather 101,000,000 5 Google 83,100,000 =6 Gmail 55,600,000 =6 Wordle 55,600,000 =8 Google Translate 45,500 ,0 00 =8 Translation 45,500,000 =8 Walmart 45,500,000 =11 Yahoo 37,200,000 =11 NFL 37,200,000 =13 Ebay 30,400,000 =13 Fox News 30,400,000 =13 Google Maps 30,400,000 =13 Home Depot 30,400,000 =13 Instagram 30,400,000 =13 NBA 30,400,000 =13 Yahoo Mail 30,400 ,00 0 =20 Amazon Prime 24,900,000 =20 ChatGPT 24,900,000 =20 Tomorrow's Weather 24,900,000 =20 CNN 24,900,000 =20 ESPN 24,900,000 =20 Twitter 24,900,000 =26 Calculator 20,400,000 =26 Nearby Food 20,400,000 =26 Sure 20,400,000 =26 Target 20,400, 000 =26 USPS Tracking 20,400,00 0 =31 Costco 16,600,000 =31 Google Documents 16,600,000 =31 Google Flights 16,600,000 =31 Lowe's 16,600,000 =31 Netflix 16,600,000 =31 OnlyFans 16,600,000 =31 PayPal 16,600,000 =31 Spotify 16,600,000 =31 Zillow 16,600 ,000 =40 Best Buy 13,600,000 =40 Craigslist 13,600,000 =40 Othersy 13,600,000 =40 MSN 13,600,000 = 40 Omegle 13,600,000 =40 Roblox 13,600,000 =40 Shane 13,600,000 = 40 Twitch 13,600,000 =48 Canva 11,100,000 =48 Discord 11,100,000 =48 Dominos 11,100,000 =48 Hotmail 1 1,100,000 =48 LinkedIn 11,100,000 =48 English to Spanish 11,100,000 =48 Pinterest 11,1 00,000 =48 Walgreens 11,100,000 =48 Wells Fargo 11,100,000 =57 Airbnb 9,140,000 =57 American Airlines 9,140,000 =57 AOL Mail 9,140,000 =57 Bank of America 9,140, ​000 =57 Capital One 9,140,​​000 =57 Facebook Marketplace 9,140,​​000 =57 Kahoot 9,140,​​000 =57 Macy's 9,140,​​​000 =57 Outlook 9,140,​​000 =57 Premier League 9,140,000 =57 Nearby Restaurants 9,140,000 =69 Chase 7,480,000 = 69 CVS 7,480,000 =69 Daily Mail 7,480,000 =69 Dow Jones 7,480,000 =69 Google Classroom 7,480,000 =69 Google Drive 7,480 ,000 =69 MLB 7,480,000 = 69 Old Navy 7,480,000 =77 AutoZone 6,120,000 =7 7 Chick-fil-A 6,120,000 =77 FedEx Trucking 6,120,000 =77 IKEA 6,120,000 =77 Kohl's 6,120,000 =77 McDonald's 6,120,000 =77 Pizza Hut 6 ,120,000 =77 Southwest Airlines 6,120,000 =77 Starbucks 6,120,000 = 77 T-Mobile 6,120,000 =87 Apple 5,000,000 =8 7 Chipotle 5,000,000 =87 Disney Plus 5,000,000 =87 Dollar Tree 5,000,000 =87 Sam's Club 5,000,000 =87 Taco Bell 5,000,000 =87 YouTube TV 5,000, 000 =94 Champions League 4,090,000 =94 FedEx 4,090,000 =94 Nike 4,090,000 =94 Pandora 4,090,000 =94 Zoom 4,090,000 =94 Hobby Lobby 3,350,000 100 Planet Fitness 3,350,000 Worldwide Google Search Top 100

From YouTube and Facebook to weather and translation, this list includes social media, shopping, news, and a little bit of fun.

Take a look at what's trending around the world.

Ranking Keyword Global Search Volume 1 YouTube 1,300,000,000 2 Facebook 789,900,000 3 Whatsapp Web 541,100,000 4 Weather 453,500,000 5 Translation 449,200,000 6 Google 444,600,000 7 Gmail 400,400,000 8 C ricbuzz 385,700,000 9 Instagram 371,100,000 10 Amazon 357,400,000 11 Google Translate 326,200,000 12 Yandex 177,300,000 13 Hotmail 169,400,000 14 Twitter 163,700,000 15 Satta King 151,300,000 16 Tomorrow's Weather 136,500,000 17 Google Maps 132,800,000 18 ChatGPT 129,400,000 19 Sarkari Result 124,200,000 20 Yahoo 122,700,000 21 Whatsapp 117,400,00 0 2 2 Tradutor 114,500,000 23 Netflix 106,200,000 24 Yahoo Mail 105,700,000 25 Wordle 102,500,000 26 Ibomma 102,100,000 27 Roblox 101,000,000 28 NBA 95,700,000 2 9 Canva 93,300,000 30 Speed ​​Test 87,600,000 31 Premier League 81,700,000 32 IPL (Indian Premier League) 81,000,000 33 Pinterest 80,900,000 34 Ebay 74,400,000 35 Outlook 73,500,000 36 Omegle 73,000,000 37 TikTok 7 2,500,000 38 Flipkart 69,300,000 39 BBC News 67,000,000 40 Meteor 65,000,000 41 Cricket 64,800,000 42 Serie A 58,800,000 43 LinkedIn 57,400,000 44 Facebook Login 57,300,000 45 Haba Durm 57,200,000 46 Shane 56,400,000 47 E Devret 56,000,000 48 Walmart 55,300,000 49 Live Score 53,600,000 50 Twitch 53,500,000 51 Spotify 53,000,000 52 NFL 50,800,000 53 Marca 48,500,000 54 Indie 48,100,000 55 Snaptick 46,200,000 56 Calculator 46,100,000 57 dpboss 46,000,000 58 PayPal 40,600,000 65 WP 40,50 0,000 66 Airbnb 40,100,000 67 Daily Mail 39,600,000 68 Discord 39,300,000 69 Onlyfans 38,900,000 70 Flamengo 38,400,000 71 Home Depot 37,900,000 72 Champions League 37,800,000 73 Matka 37,700,000 74 CNN 36,400,000 75 MercadoLibre 35,600,000 76 Booking 35,500,000 77 Fox News 33,50 0,000 78 Pogoda 33,100,000 79 Onet 32,300, 000 80 Seznam 31,700,000 81 UOL 31,100,000 82 (Naver) 31,000,000 83 SXMB 30,800,000 84 Kalyan Charts 30,600,000 85 Kahoot 30,100,000 86 Google Flights 29,800,000 87 ESPN 29,600,000 88 Google Docs 28,800,000 89 FlashScore 28,400,000 90 La Liga 28,100,000 91 Google Drive 27,6 00,000 92 MSN 27,100,000 93 Zara 27,000,000 94 Nike 26,800,00 0 95 Globo 26,700,000 96 Mynet 25,500,000 97 Costco 25,400,000 98 Etsy 25,300,000 99 Ninet 25,200,000 100 PSG 24,700,000 Summary

We looked at the top Google searches both in the US and internationally.

These lists are a colorful mix of things that are of interest to everyone at the moment.

However, remember that trends change quickly.

These lists are updated monthly to keep you up to date with the latest searches. Check out what's new and what remains popular.

