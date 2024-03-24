6 Best AI and Tech Stocks for 2024





Artificial intelligence has been the updraft that lifts all boats in pushing markets to record highs. As Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives wrote in a March 11 note, we believe this tech bull market has the growth trends and valuations to support a rally in the tech sector.

So which AI and tech stocks will perform well in 2024?

Nvidia

Nvidia, considered the most important stock on the planet, posted record earnings on February 21st, with revenue up 265% from a year ago thanks to artificial gains, according to its earnings report. It has increased to $22.1 billion. As GOBankingRates previously reported, the intelligence (AI) business.

Meanwhile, Ives said this is the biggest moment for the market and the tech sector in years, and a game-changing moment for tech bulls.

palo alto networks

According to Insider Monkey, California-based Palo Alto Networks' value has more than doubled in the past year, making it one of the top players in AI due to its wide range of cybersecurity products. It is considered as one.

In a February note, Ives said our long-term bullish theory on PANW remains intact, maintaining our Outperform rating but increasing our price target to $425 to account for our lower estimates. He said the price would be lowered from $375.

snowflake

According to Forbes, Snowflake is a pioneering cloud-based data warehousing company ushering in a new era of data management and analytics.

The company is one of Forbes' Top Technology Picks for 2024 thanks to the companies' disruptive technology, rapid revenue growth, and strategic partnership that expands their market reach.

However, Forbes also noted that there may be some concerns, including companies' dependence on continuous technological innovation and intense competition in the cloud computing space.

oracle

Oracle, which provides IT products and services around the world, rose 30% last year to become the top AI stock, according to Insider Monkey.

Ives calls Oracle's performance as AI drives the future a cloud trophy.

microsoft

The Motley Fool reported that Microsoft is working hard to deliver the AI ​​improvements that customers are demanding. At the same time, we are also focused on delivering profitable growth for the benefit of our shareholders.

This explains why Wall Street is bullish on Microsoft. According to The Motley Fool, of the 55 analysts covering the stock, 52 rate it a buy and the remaining three rate it a hold.

Palantir

According to Seeking Alpha, the AI ​​industry is expected to grow to $225 billion in 2027, and Palantir is looking to increase the efficiency of its current product line as well as create additional products through its artificial intelligence platform. We expect to achieve significant increases in net income and revenue. A line targeted at the commercial market.

Wedbush Securities rates Palantir with an outperform rating and raised the price to $35 from $26.

