



Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook took part in the climate change dialogue at the China Development Forum on Sunday, saying artificial intelligence is an essential tool in helping companies reduce their carbon footprint. Ta.

Cook took part in the discussion at the annual event in Beijing, the culmination of a week of publicly displaying his company's commitment to China. He earlier met with Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and announced plans to further invest in the domestic apple supply chain, stores and research.

Apple touted the Apple Watch as its first carbon-neutral product, setting the most ambitious goals of any company in its industry for reducing its carbon footprint. Mr. Cook focused on that theme in most of his speeches and visits.

Regarding the company's environmental goals, Cook said, “We've made great progress, but we're not there yet and the path ahead requires further innovation.” Apple is pouring significant investments and resources into AI development, especially since he has been overtaken by more aggressive competitors like OpenAI with his ChatGPT.

The 63-year-old CEO said AI provides a huge toolkit for any company that wants to become carbon neutral or significantly reduce its emissions. It helps companies calculate their personal carbon footprint, identify recoverable materials and suggest recycling strategies.

Like Apple, China's big tech companies are vying for an edge in the AI ​​contest, but U.S. trade sanctions have limited their access to Nvidia's semiconductors, which are ideally suited to the task.

Apple's top executives have returned to CDF at a time when the Chinese government wants to show CDF a commercial stance. Cook was also on last year's list of participants, the first in-person event to be held after three years of COVID-19 isolation. After Li's opening speech, he met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang'an and CEOs of other international companies.

Cook told reporters that he has been visiting China frequently over the past year because it is so lively and so dynamic that he always enjoys coming there. His Social His team recorded his visits with his partners and his small-scale coffee makers using Apple technology on his Weibo profile.

To make the best products, we need partners who share our commitment to innovation and protecting the planet, Cook said in one of his posts, highlighting suppliers BYD, Lens Technology, and Shenzhen Everwin Precision Technology. praised. In addition, coffee maker Saturn Bird recycles coffee grounds and uses them in containers.

The environmental theme of Mr Cook's trip, which included opening a vast new store in Shanghai on Thursday, may have been chosen to avoid running afoul of geopolitical sensitivities. Relations between the U.S. and China continue to deteriorate, with ByteDance threatening to ban TikTok in the U.S. unless its Chinese owners sell it.

Apple has faced blowback from China as it has had to deal with a growing ban on iPhones by Chinese government-run and state-sponsored companies.

The company is now making its global operations carbon neutral and aims to have net zero climate impact across its operations by 2030. This includes the entire manufacturing supply chain and product lifecycle.

