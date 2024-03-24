Walt Mossberg says Justice Department claims about Apple monopoly are 'ridiculous'





The Justice Department has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, but some analysts believe the case is weak. Iconic technology journalist Walt Mossberg called the Justice Department's claim that Apple has a monopoly “ridiculous,” writing that the lawsuit “punishes Apple for not having a business model.” Ta. Just like our competitors. ”

The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple this week, accusing the company of abusing its monopoly power to stifle competition among smartphone makers.

Tech industry insiders and analysts have speculated that the U.S. will eventually settle the case, similar to a similar antitrust case against Microsoft in the 1990s, but the lawsuit Not everyone is convinced it's a complete failure for the Justice Department.

“Calling Apple a cell phone 'monopoly' is ridiculous,” wrote iconic technology journalist Walt Mossberg in a series of posts on Threads. “Every independent analyst estimates iPhone market share at just over 50% in the US and just under 25% worldwide. This is not a monopoly.”

Mr. Mossberg, who has covered technology for nearly 30 years, including for the Wall Street Journal, and is known for his deep sourcing within Apple, said the company is “a smartphone for people who want a digital appliance rather than a tinkering platform.” Manufacturer.'' ”, which has been his differentiator from companies like Microsoft since the 1980s.

He said the Justice Department's claims that Apple engages in anti-competitive conduct by optimizing the functionality of Apple phones when interacting with other products in the Apple ecosystem are clear: “Even Gmail is unique. It should not require government intervention because it only works fully and properly in the Gmail app.” . ”

Mossberg said in the complaint that the Justice Department should have narrowly defined the market in which Apple claims to have a monopoly, “to mean 'high-performance' cell phones, meaning expensive cell phones.” I wrote this to point out and support that claim.

“And it claims that the iPhone has 70% of that market in the US. It dominates the best-selling and expensive wines, even though its overall market share is actually not that high. “It's the same as calling it,” Mossberg wrote. “The Department of Justice is acting as if its competitors have the right to use Apple's proprietary iMessage technology. But since when did a company have to do something like that? Do you want it?”

Mossberg, who is not a lawyer, said that while it may ultimately be proven that Apple violated the law on certain matters, “the core of the case is that Apple is building products and services. It seems to be based on the philosophy of It's about punishing companies that don't have business models like their competitors. ”

Mossberg, who wrote in a thread “for conspiracy theorists” that he is retired and does not receive compensation for his posts, did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Mossberg is not alone in his criticism of the incident, although his analysis of events in the technology industry is widely trusted by industry experts.

“At the end of the day, this is clearly a political case. The Department of Justice set out to 'go after Big Tech' in 2019 (!) and even before that,” said Microsoft's software engineer and former Windows unit. President Stephen Sinofsky said. , writes in his newsletter “Hardcore Software.''

He added, “The Department of Justice started filing lawsuits against 'Big Tech,' so that's what we got. Here we are filing a lawsuit against Apple. The case is weak and ill-framed.” Enough is enough, it seems to me that they did not understand anything,” he added. This involves an apparent duopoly, with a market dominated by two very different approaches, many happy customers, and a few companies that once lost in court but still complain loudly about their incredibly good service. Is receiving. ”

Sinofsky declined to add additional comment on the incident when contacted by BI.

Representatives from Apple and the Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comment from BI.

