Apple antitrust lawsuit and green bubble stigma





Legal experts say the social stigma argument doesn't fit the traditional antitrust definition and will need stronger support to hold up in court. What is Apple really eliminating here? Paul Swanson, a technology-focused litigation partner at Holland & Hart LLP in Denver, Colo. It's like an element of calm when you've successfully created it, and he says he's never seen it incorporated into an antitrust claim. and antitrust law. This would be an interesting antitrust case.

Either way, the Justice Department's complaint builds a powerful message out of the cacophony of consumer voices that have voiced frustration over iMessage's lack of interoperability in recent years. And it's part of a broader democratization theme introduced by Jonathan Cantor, assistant attorney general in the Justice Department's antitrust division, said Kovacic, who previously served as chairman of the Federal Trade Commission. says. Essentially, Kantor said, “we're trying to make this legal system available to the average person and take it away from the technologists,” Kovačić said. The storytelling is exaggerated in some ways, but my sense is that a lot of effort went into this application.

Apple rejected the Justice Department's claims. In a previous statement to WIRED, Apple spokesperson Fred Sainz said the lawsuit threatens the company's existence and the principles that make Apple products stand out in a fiercely competitive market. They added that they will work together to protect people's privacy and security.

The cultural debate about the harms of iPhone stickiness will resonate with many consumers, even if it is not legally defensible. Blue bubble vs. green bubble messaging has moved beyond the shaky technical underpinnings of the iMessages protocol into a much more mainstream discussion. Apple has also consistently boasted about its tight security on iPhone and iMessage, but now we're starting to see the ability of third-party apps like Beeperthe to provide similar levels of security between iPhone and Android phones. He seems to be in denial.

Apple suggested that iMessage's design is not anti-competitive because iPhone users can install and use as many third-party messaging apps available on the App Store as they like. Apps like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Signal can all be installed on an iPhone and can equally handle messages sent by Android or iPhone users.

The Justice Department is taking aim at that, too, saying these other apps form their own closed systems that first require opt-in from consumers on both sides of the conversation. And the lawsuit points out that Apple doesn't provide app developers with the technical means to access the iPhone Messaging API, which allows apps to send cross-platform text features like SMS to anyone. It has been.

Swanson said he still believes Apple has taken the necessary steps carefully to legally uphold consumer choice, one of the fundamental tenets of U.S. antitrust law. Now he probably won't be able to do advanced messaging on his T9 phone, he says, citing the predictive text system that was mainstream before the iPhone popularized touchscreens. However, there are many other options on the market that do not lose network effects.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/antitrust-case-against-apple-weaponizes-the-cult-of-cupertino/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos