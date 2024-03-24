An ode to the original, now-defunct Google Wi-Fi





I'm sure it was meant to happen at some point, but it turns out today is the last day my beloved original Google Wi-Fi will be able to provide wireless internet into my home. Since I bought it as soon as it became available, I've had one Google Wi-Fi unit in my home for about seven and a half years now, and I've never had any major complaints.

Admittedly, with Wi-Fi 6 becoming available in the last few years, I thought about replacing my aging router, but it's been stable in my house for the past few years. Why ruin a good thing? A few years ago, the number of connected devices in our homes increased to an all-time high, but the slowdown in the smart home world slowed down that growth considerably, and little Google Wi-Fi wasn't an issue. A few years later.

Why the original Google Wi-Fi was so important

I think this device is particularly nostalgic because it represents several important things to me in my personal internet space. First, it runs a special forked version of his ChromeOS. Yes, ChromeOS is inside the original Google Wi-Fi and has absolutely no bearing on how I interact with Wi-Fi on a daily basis, but I loved knowing that little fact.

Second, this router redefined what it means for consumers to deploy wireless Internet in their homes. With the Google Wi-Fi app and minutes, you can have this router set up and ready to go, and with easy-to-follow instructions, installation is easy and maintenance is just as hassle-free. I probably liked it more than anything. And when someone wanted a fast, simple, hassle-free router, it became my de facto absolute recommendation.

Finally, I love that this device was released around the same time that Chrome Unboxed actually launched. I've been making videos for years, but 2016 was when we decided to go all in, and an early video about Google Wi-Fi was created in collaboration with Joe. It was one of his first videos. I'm part of the team. It's some serious nostalgia.

Migrate to a non-Google router

So today my router broke down and broke down so I had to replace it immediately. I was originally thinking of choosing the latest Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro, but had second thoughts when checking out. Yes, I wanted a Wi-Fi 6 router, and now there are several to choose from. The ripple effects of what Google has done in this space have been evident for some time.

You don't see many mesh routers these days with simple user setup and maintenance apps, and brands that have been around for years now also make great hardware and robust software. It's amazing how Google revolutionized the router industry, and it all started with the original Google Wi-Fi. I don't think I'll have any issues with the $100 Linksys router I bought as a replacement, but this Google Wi-Fi unit really shows how far we've come in the personal router space, and this particular model. will remain on my shelf as a reminder of how important it is. I was involved in making it all happen. Rest in peace, buddy.

