A person was hit by a car and shot in an overnight incident in downtown Lawrence.No one seriously injured – Lawrence Times

Police say an unknown man backed his bumper into another man in downtown Lawrence early Sunday morning and someone opened fire, but no one was shot or seriously injured.

Police said the woman had picked up her boyfriend at a bar in the 700 block of Massachusetts Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.

“While she was waiting in her car, an unknown man approached her vehicle,” police wrote in a social media post. “When the woman's boyfriend came out, an altercation broke out between the two men. The stranger got into a silver sedan with several other people. The silver car then stopped at the boyfriend's woman. It appears that the vehicle hit the bumper of the vehicle, continued onto the road, and someone inside the vehicle fired at least five shots before driving off.

According to the post, a nearby police officer rushed to the scene after hearing gunshots.

“Dozens of people were scattered in the area and the situation was chaotic, but officers found no one shot or seriously injured, and it is unclear what happened,” the post said. “We have evidence that helps us understand.”

The boyfriend left the scene before speaking with police and did not appear to be seriously injured, according to the post.

“Many of those involved were intoxicated and were unable or unwilling to provide specific information,” the post said.

As of Sunday morning, officers were reviewing video from the scene and gathering additional evidence.

Lawrence Latest News: Molly Adams / Lawrence Times

August Rudisel/Lawrence Times

August Rudisel/Lawrence Times

August Rudisel/Lawrence Times

