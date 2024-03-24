Google Stock: Favorable Scale AI Players at Big Discounts (GOOG, GOOGL)





Alexander Kellner

The following excerpts are from this foundation letter.

In early 2023, Google's parent company Alphabet became a highly attractive investment at a time when concerns about the company's competitive position in AI were overshadowing the high-quality nature of its business and strong growth prospects. We started with a high valuation.

Since we assumed this position, we have achieved impressive results. Google has a dominant position in the fast-growing digital advertising market over the long term, with search and YouTube being its two highest ROI and most resilient ad formats. As the digital advertising market recovered throughout the year, revenue growth for Google's advertising business accelerated from 3% in Q1 2023 to 10% in Q4 2023. Additionally, the company made significant progress on significant margin growth opportunities and maintained strong revenue growth. Capital Return Program. As the cloud division reached the break-even point, operating profit margin excluding temporary severance benefits and real estate expenses expanded by approximately 225 basis points (bps) in 2023. As Google invests in AI initiatives, we expect continued cost management, automation efficiencies, and operating leverage in lower-margin segments (cloud and YouTube) to sustain margin growth.

The company uses its abundant free cash flow to buy back approximately 4% of its outstanding shares annually.

Despite strong financial performance, concerns about Google's AI capabilities continue to weigh on the company's valuation. These concerns were recently fueled by the flawed rollout of Google's Gemini chatbot app, which displays historically inaccurate and biased responses to certain image and text queries. CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledged that the response was “totally unacceptable” and said the company has structured its product launch, evaluation, and red teaming processes to prevent future bias. They are working quickly to fix the underlying issues, including implementing changes. While Google's challenges are well known, it's worth noting that AI chatbots from other big tech companies and emerging competitors have similarly shown biased and inaccurate responses.

We are still in the very early stages of AI commercialization, and we expect the company to iterate and learn from its occasional failures as it launches new AI applications. In the long term, we believe that Google's access to high-quality training data, its substantial distribution moat, AI-optimized infrastructure, and deep technical expertise will be a lasting competitive advantage. I am. Overshadowed by the intense scrutiny surrounding chatbots, Google recently announced Gemini 1.5, its next-generation AI model. We believe this is industry-leading and represents a significant improvement in the amount of information that AI models can process. For example, Gemini 1.5 can analyze a one-hour video or his codebase containing over 30,000 lines of code. Google is delivering AI advances like Gemini 1.5 cost-effectively at scale across a broad suite of consumer and cloud apps, including six different products each serving more than 2 billion users. are in a unique advantageous position to do so.

The cumulative impact of AI and machine learning enhancements is perhaps most visible in Google's core search franchise. Google Search has evolved from its starting point as a simple results page with “10 blue links” to provide AI chatbot-like information and summary answer snippets to educational queries without delay. I did. For more complex queries, such as travel, for example, the company has developed a specialized Google Flights and Hotels module that provides consumers with substantial utility and the freedom to direct the search process. Google Search innovation has strengthened its market leadership position through several perceived “disruption” risks over time, including platform migration from desktop to mobile and competitive threats from social media and vertical search. has been maintained. Similarly, the company sees its integration of generated AI into a broader range of queries as a natural evolution of its search products that improves the user experience and improves conversions for advertisers, rather than a disruptive change. .

We continue to believe that Google is one of the most lucrative and largest companies in AI with an unparalleled business model. The company's stock currently trades at about 19 times forward earnings, making it significantly cheaper than its peers despite similar expected earnings growth.

