SlideFill launches an application that creates personalized, data-driven presentations from Google Sheets and CRM systems

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — SlideFill, a B2B SaaS solution for data-driven content, today announced its official launch. This software allows organizations to leverage prospect and customer data directly from Salesforce and Hubspot to create personalized, data-driven presentations.

This application can pull data from a variety of sources directly into Google Slides placeholders, saving your organization time that can be reinvested in revenue-generating activities like customer engagement.

According to McKinsey, 71% of customers expect personalization, and businesses that master customization see a 40% increase in revenue, says Megan Foster, founder of SlideFill. “Our solution allows sales and marketing teams to create these personalized experiences without having to spend additional time preparing content.”

SlideFill software leverages existing data to fully automate the creation of these personalized presentations, without storing any data on the server. All content within the presentation is editable, allowing businesses to be fully on-brand. Organizations can provide employees with their own custom templates with placeholders and SlideFill will populate them with the correct data. The app also tracks content created and allows users to easily share content with other employees and customers.

With the rise of Generative AI tools, sales and marketing teams need to be able to differentiate their content from others. Megan said this can be achieved through personalization and data-driven evidence specific to her company. This task does not take as long as using manual data entry. Tailored success stories, pitch materials, and marketing content are also proven to be more effective at closing deals.

SlideFill is currently available as a free and premium software solution. Examples of content that can be automated include sales pitch materials, product marketing materials, webinar invitations, weekly business reviews, renewal materials, and customer success stories.

To celebrate the launch, the company also published a 155-page e-book, “What is RevOps?” He explained that Revenue Operations helps freelancers, entrepreneurs, and businesses operate more efficiently by saving costs and increasing revenue.

For more information about the software, please visit https://slidefill.com.

About SlideFill SlideFill is a B2B SaaS company that helps organizations save time creating data-driven content and presentations at scale. This software allows sales, marketing and strategy teams to create presentations in minutes with automatic data insertion from their favorite CRM. The company was founded in 2023 and is headquartered in San Francisco, USA, with offices in Medellin, Colombia and Dublin, Ireland. For more information, please visit https://slidefill.com.

