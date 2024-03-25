Promoting new industrialization and modernization – Chinadaily.com.cn





Engineers test high-tech power systems used in space applications at a science company in Beijing, Feb. 28. [Photo/Xinhua]

“New quality productive capacity” is the catchphrase that defines two recently concluded annual meetings of China's top legislative and political advisory bodies, and a new growth engine in the world's second-largest economy. It will aim to overcome both issues. National lawmakers, political advisers and industry experts said there was uncertainty.

They said the country is focused on the challenge of accelerating the development of new quality productive capacity. This will strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of China's industrial and supply chains, promote new industrialization, and provide a strong impetus to China's economic recovery.

The two leaders also pledged to strengthen independent innovation capabilities, achieve core technology breakthroughs in key areas by increasing investment in basic research and strategic emerging and future-oriented industries, and ensure thorough implementation of cutting-edge digital technologies. It also called for increased efforts to strengthen industrial upgrading through industrial integration. Technology and the real economy.

Emphasizing the important role of innovation, the phrase “new quality productive forces” refers to a high level of productivity freed from traditional economic growth models. This kind of productivity is characterized by high technology, high efficiency and high quality, and symbolizes the country's new development philosophy.

These words, first proposed by President Xi Jinping during his tour of Heilongjiang Province in September, were emphasized again at the Central Economic Work Conference in December, and were the subject of a group study session of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China. Central Committee in January.

On March 5, Mr. Xi, who is also General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, participated in deliberations at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's highest parliament, and emphasized this initiative and created new quality High productivity should be developed on this basis, he stressed. It depends on the local situation.

Pan Jiafeng, vice chairman of the National People's Congress, who is also director of the Institute of Science and Development, part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said: “The development of new quality productive forces is an important focus for promoting quality development. It plays an important role in building industrial systems.”

He emphasized the importance of cultivating new high-quality production forces, as this can strengthen industrial upgrading, foster strategic emerging and future-oriented industries, and promote the development of the digital economy. .

Strategic emerging industries and future-oriented industries mainly include new generation information technology, new energy, high-end equipment, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing.

This year's Government Work Report said China will prioritize modernizing its industrial system and developing new high-quality production capacity at a faster pace.

In addition, in order to promote a new leap forward in productivity, the country will take full control of the leading role in innovation, promote industrial innovation through scientific and technological innovation, and push forward new industrialization, the work report said. .

Mr. Pan pointed out that China is currently at a critical juncture in its innovation-driven development trajectory, and is seeking to develop new technologies, new industries, and new models to inject new momentum into economic growth amid downward pressure. said that it is an urgent need.

Through the development of new high-quality productive forces, our country will seize the historic opportunity of a new round of global technological revolution and industrial transformation, achieve a qualitative leap forward in economic development, and promote industrial innovation through scientific and technological innovation. and increase its competitiveness in global competition, he said.

“New high-quality productive forces will be mainly brought about by innovative technological progress, innovative allocation of production factors, and thorough transformation and upgrading of industry,” said Party Secretary and China Institute of Industrial Economics. said Qu Yongyi, deputy director of. Academy of Social Sciences. He is also a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body.

