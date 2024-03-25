Government orders Google to disclose names of users who watched videos – SKWAWKBOX





America is trying to trample on privacy

According to Forbes, U.S. federal authorities have provided Google with the names, addresses, and phone numbers of all users who watched a particular YouTube video, as well as details of other videos they watched, and of those who watched without logging in. He reportedly ordered them to provide their IP addresses.

The government has said it wants to know more details to investigate possible crimes committed by the person who published the video, but has not indicated any suspicion that those watching the video committed or colluded in any crime. , only told the company that the records were “relevant.” and materials for that investigation.” Tens of thousands of accounts are believed to have been involved.

A U.S. court granted the order but asked Google not to make it public. In another incident, a government agency asked Google for a list of all accounts that watched eight livestream videos. It is unclear whether Google complied with the order.

Google told Forbes that it has “rigorous” processes in place to protect user privacy, but claimed the government's move made the personal information “relevant.” Concerns were raised that the government would be able to access personal information simply because the individual had no reasonable basis to suspect that their privacy was being violated. committed all sorts of crimes. It is unclear whether the UK or other governments have made similar attempts to access Google's user records.

In 2021, Google admitted it had “experimented” with hiding some websites from search results, raising questions about the risks of political and commercial interference in search results. In January, the company paid $5 billion to settle a lawsuit over its collection of user data through the Chrome browser even when users enabled “incognito” mode.

