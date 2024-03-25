Accelerating the practical application of a global model of autonomous driving through neural simulator development





TOKYO , March 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TIER IV, a pioneer in open source autonomous driving (AD) technology, is selected to participate in the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) Space Exploration Innovation Hub's 11th “Open Innovation” We are pleased to announce that we have been selected. Request for Proposal (RFP) for Expanding the Living Sphere and Human Activity Area through Solar System Frontier Development This utilizes high-quality sensor simulation technology with Neural Radiance Field (NeRF)*1 to enhance large-scale AD environments. This is an extremely important step.

research summary

This research aims to leverage the ground-breaking NeRF world model to create high-quality, large-scale digital twins that simulate AD environments. This project will develop a neural simulator that can pre-build his NeRF model from camera and LiDAR sensor data from self-driving cars, paving the way for realistic and cost-effective sensor simulations. The goal is to create an AD simulation environment that can be adapted to both Earth and space.

Future prospects

Scheduled to launch in April 2024, the study highlights TIER IV's role as a technology company firmly committed to reimagining intelligent vehicles through innovation. With each breakthrough, the company will advance its AD technology and strengthen its efforts to promote the realization of a sustainable society.

Insights on this approach

Technical background

Since 2020, TIER IV has partnered with Matsuo Research Institute to pioneer the development of AI technology for autonomous driving and develop basic components for a global model. World models allow you to approximate complex systems based on observations. By applying this model to self-driving cars, the companies aim to predict future conditions based on current sensor observations, and enable driving planning and learning based on those predictions.

World model overview

Through their collaboration, TIER IV and the Matsuo Institute aim to leverage multimodal data from autonomous vehicles, including sensor, mapping, and scenario data, to advance the development of scalable global models. The partnership will also incorporate his recent work on Large-Scale Language Models (LLM) and NeRF, with both companies leveraging their know-how and resources to build unique world models. The goal is to use the world model for prediction and driving planning of AD systems, including robotaxis, as well as for safety assessment and training of AI models.

“The World Model has the potential to solve various challenges in autonomous driving, including robotaxis,” said Shinpei Kato, Founder, CEO, and CTO of TIER IV. said. “By leveraging the development of AD technology, which is a strength of TIER IV, we will collaborate with research institutions and educational institutions to develop technology and implement it in society.As a company that leads the development of Autoware*2, We are committed to sharing this cutting-edge technology openly and building a foundation that allows more partners to develop technology not only for Earth but also for space. ”

“The Matsuo Institute has been promoting the social implementation of cutting-edge technologies created in academia through joint research with the private sector, with the aim of creating an innovation spiral through industry-academia collaboration,” said Tomofuku Kawakami, President and Representative Director of the Matsuo Institute. has commented. Institute. “The joint project with TIER IV aims to realize autonomous driving by researching and developing the latest recognition technology using deep learning and world models, which have been attracting attention in recent years. “We aim to implement and promote the spread of autonomous driving” efforts to maximize the impact on society. ”

Professor Yutaka Matsuo of the Matsuo Laboratory at the University of Tokyo said, “The world model is a technical approach that models human intelligence in relation to the external environment, and companies around the world are beginning to pay attention to it and utilize it.'' “In the future, as the world model is implemented in society, I believe that various services will become smarter, more intelligent, and automated.I look forward to seeing TIER IV make our daily lives more comfortable with autonomous driving. I am.”

*1 A technology that uses multiple photos taken from various angles to reconstruct a 3D scene and generate images from a new perspective. *2 Autoware is a registered trademark of Autoware Foundation.

About Tier IV

A pioneer in Autoware, the world's first open source software for autonomous driving, TIER IV offers a suite of advanced AD products and solutions, encompassing both software and hardware across multiple platforms. The company aims to reimagine intelligent vehicles through open source technology and is leading the development of safe and efficient self-driving technology. A founding member of the Autoware Foundation, his TIER IV collaborates with partners around the world to conduct cutting-edge research and development, leveraging Autoware to accelerate the deployment of autonomous vehicles that benefit society as a whole. Masu.

About Matsuo Research Institute

The Matsuo Laboratory was established to foster an “ecosystem” centered on innovation, centered around the Matsuo Laboratory at the Graduate School of Engineering, The University of Tokyo. Our research institute aims to develop and implement the research results and technologies of the Matsuo Laboratory, widely implement them in society, and contribute to improving Japan's industrial competitiveness.

