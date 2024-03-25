



Google Doodle celebrates Greece's National Day in 2024. His doodle, released today, commemorates Greece's Independence Day, which is celebrated on March 25th every year. The graffiti depicts a waving Greek flag, which is displayed across the country on this day. This day commemorates the start of the Greek War of Independence, which began in 1821.

history

Since 1453, Greece has been part of the Ottoman Empire. On this day in 1821, when Bishop Germanos of Patras raised the flag of revolution, the Greek people rose up against the Ottoman Empire to regain their freedom. The motto of the revolution was freedom or death. Although the Greeks achieved early successes on the battlefield, including the capture of Athens in June 1822, internal strife continued. By 1827, Athens and most of the Greek islands had been recaptured by Turkish forces.

Britain, France, and Russia intervened in the conflict and supported the Greek Revolution. The combined forces of Britain, France, and Russia defeated the Ottoman-Egyptian fleet at the Battle of Navarino. In 1829, the Treaty of Edirne established an independent Greek state and ended the revolution.

This day is designated as a national holiday in Greece. Towns and villages across the country hold parades to commemorate the holiday, filling the atmosphere with triumphant brass music and whistling flag-waving crowds. Thousands of people gather in central Athens every year to watch military marches. The event, which takes place in Athens, features marchers wearing white pleated cotton skirts called fustanella, red fez hats with black tassels, and leather sandals decorated with pompoms.

In this country, which has the longest coastline in Europe, this day is celebrated by gathering with loved ones. Greeks enjoy traditional delicacies as a tribute to the country's coastal heritage. Traditional dishes consumed today include bacalarias scordaria, fried cod with a creamy garlic sauce;

