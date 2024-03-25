Accelerating small business growth with scientific and technological tools





Cambodia commemorated the 2nd National Science, Technology and Innovation Day (STI Day 2024), a significant milestone in the nation's quest for technological advancement and economic growth.

The event, which will be held from yesterday to tomorrow at the Kopich Convention and Exhibition Center in Phnom Penh, will bring together leaders, innovators and stakeholders from various fields to celebrate the important role of science and technology in Cambodia's development process. Ta.

This three-day event serves as a platform to reaffirm Cambodia's commitment to embracing innovation and fostering a culture of technological excellence.

This year's STI Day theme, “SMEs Go STI,” reflects Cambodia's dedication to leveraging technology to drive progress, especially in the SME sector.

With the rapid evolution of Industrial Revolution 4.0 and digitalization, Cambodia recognizes the need to provide businesses with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Hun Manet said that science and technology will help Cambodia effectively respond to global challenges while promoting resilient, sustainable and inclusive development. , emphasized the role of technology, innovation (STI) and the essential nature of these advances. .

He also emphasized the importance of strengthening technological capacity and fostering innovation within companies, saying it is a key factor in securing Cambodia's position in regional and global supply chains.

Hun Manet emphasized that science, technology and innovation play a vital role as the basis for advancing Cambodia's digital social economy. He emphasized the importance of integrating cutting-edge technologies across production chains and public services to improve productivity in line with international standards.

Mr Hun Manet also said that the Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation will organize the 2nd National STI Celebration and will host important events such as technology and equipment manufacturing exhibitions, science fairs, technology forums and the Outstanding Cambodian Scientist Award Ceremony. Kudos for hosting the event.

Mr Hun Manet underlined the importance of this event and highlighted the government's commitment to promoting and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that embrace science, technology and innovation. He emphasized that SMEs play a key role in fostering innovation and driving economic development, thereby contributing to building an innovative national ecosystem.

He also called on educational institutions, research institutes, the private sector, and especially small and medium-sized enterprises, to work with government ministries and agencies to establish a strong foundation for science, technology and innovation across all sectors. He emphasized the importance of continued cooperation, support, leadership and coordination by the Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation to prioritize this sector and make it a key driver of Cambodia's socio-economic development.

In his welcome address, Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation Hem Vandy outlined STI's role as a catalyst for Cambodia's 2030 and 2050 visions.

The second STI Day and its accompanying exhibition will serve as a platform for local industry and small businesses to thrive, create job opportunities and foster economic growth, Vandy said.

We focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and emphasize the importance of integrating technology to improve production, quality and productivity.

The event was also attended by Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation and the Korea Robot Industry Development Research Institute, demonstrating Cambodia's commitment to international cooperation in STI.

MISTI has developed key policy documents such as the Cambodia STI Roadmap 2030, the National Research Agenda 2025, the Report on the Roadmap for Research and Innovation in the Kingdom of Cambodia, the Report on the Technology Needs Assessment and Monitoring and Evaluation Framework, and the Research Code of Conduct. has been created. It also includes technology roadmaps for education, health, agriculture, tourism, energy and digital technologies.

We are also developing legislation to promote the growth of technology. Key developments include the drafting of a law on technology transfer and the preparation of several draft ordinances focusing on key aspects of research and development management and the establishment and management of STI parks.

At the press conference, Vandy expected around 30,000 participants, including scientists, researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs, policy makers, students and the general public from Cambodia and abroad.

The event will feature a total of 237 booths, with presenters showcasing prototypes, technology tools, and solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. In addition, the exhibition focuses on the achievements of producers, manufacturers, spare parts developers, digital solution providers and consulting services.

Additionally, the event aims to highlight the technological advances that are driving Cambodia's progress and prosperity and revolutionizing various sectors.

