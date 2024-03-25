EFisery hires Indonesian IoT expert to accelerate technology development in aquaculture





Indonesian aquatech startup eFisery last Thursday hired Andri Yadi, who was leading one of Indonesia's most innovative and pioneering Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) startups, and his team to join the company's AIoT & It was announced that it would be integrated into the Cultivation Intelligence Division. .

EFisery said in a statement that Yadi and his team bring deep expertise and extensive experience in developing end-to-end products and solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. He said these technologies have been recognized through various prestigious national bodies. and international awards.

Mr. Yadi, who has been active as a practitioner and innovator for over 20 years, is also the Vice-President of the Indonesian IoT Association (ASIOTI) and is actively contributing to accelerating Indonesia's digital transformation through the national IoT ecosystem. is attracting attention.

According to the statement, this strategic decision aims to strengthen eFisery's position in the market, strengthen eFisery's capabilities and drive sustainable growth and innovation.

“The steps we are taking will increase eFisery's contribution to Indonesia's aquaculture industry through the provision of affordable technology, while addressing food-related challenges and meeting the needs of sustainable growth. This is in line with eFisery's mission,” said CEO Gibran Huzaifah. Co-founder of eFishly.

He said Yadi and his team will strengthen and accelerate the implementation of AI and IoT within the eFisery ecosystem to address the needs and challenges of the aquaculture industry through evolving technological innovations.

“We hope that the innovations emerging from this collaboration, particularly in the areas of AI and IoT, can provide targeted solutions for business sustainability and growth facing the aquaculture industry and fish and shrimp farmers.” he added.

Please note that currently the eFeederan automatic feeding innovation for fish and shrimp farming is one of eFisery's products powered by IoT technology and managed by the AIoT and Aquaculture Intelligence division.

eFeeder has proven its ability to increase productivity for fish and shrimp farmers by leveraging IoT technology.

It says this can reduce feed usage by 30% while providing valuable insight into feed planning and harvest results.

Meanwhile, eFisery said it plans to expand its IoT and AI-based product portfolio beyond eFeeder to enable aquaculture intelligence within the eFishery ecosystem under the new brand efishery.ai from 2024 onwards.

The company says the initiative aims to improve productivity and profitability for fish and shrimp farmers.

The company also said that the addition of Mr. Yadi and his team to eFisery is a concrete step towards realizing these plans and visions.

Yadi will become vice president of eFisery's AIoT and Cultivation Intelligence products division, according to a statement.

His team members will be based on their areas of expertise in IoT hardware, firmware, AI, platform, and application development.

Within this new team structure, an ambitious roadmap for AI and IoT product development over the next two to three years was outlined.

The roadmap also targets the launch of more than 10 innovative products in 2024, including new IoT device products and platforms, generative AI-based products, and other aquaculture intelligence solutions.

The company acknowledged that it can optimize product development cycles up to 3-4 times faster by leveraging the ready-to-use products and technology, intellectual property, experience and expertise of Andri Yadi and his team. .

“From the beginning, my team and I have always focused on emerging technologies, especially AI and IoT, as the basis for the various products and solutions we develop and sell,” Yadi said.

“Meanwhile, eFisery has consistently found practical applications for this technology in the field of aquaculture.

“We are confident that by joining eFisery, our company will be further poised for rapid business growth, backed by a strong technology foundation,” he said.

He said that in this synergy, both AI and IoT will be integrated into AIoT and become key supporting technologies.

“My team and I are very excited to be part of eFisherians and work together to realize our common plan,” he added.

Founded in 2013, eFisery is an aquaculture technology company leading innovation in the aquaculture sector.

The company provides innovative solutions within the aquaculture ecosystem by providing an end-to-end platform that provides fish and shrimp farmers with access to feed, capital and markets.

Indonesian aquaculture company eFisery expands into India

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technode.global/2024/03/25/efishery-hires-indonesias-iot-expert-to-accelerate-technological-development-for-aquaculture/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos