10 new wind energy companies





The renewable energy sector is seeing growth in innovation led by new wind energy companies that increase the efficiency and sustainability of wind power generation. These companies are introducing new turbine technologies, optimizing wind farm operations, and exploring untapped potential for clean energy generation. This article discusses the latest technological developments in the wind energy industry, including:

Explore the evolving landscape of the wind energy industry by drawing insights from the StartUs Insights Discovery platform, powered by big data and AI, which provides data on over 4.7 million startups worldwide. This sector is characterized by important trends shaping the future and a large workforce. We summarize some key insights.

Current wind energy trends: Wind energy trends include floating turbines, digital twins, advanced blade designs, wind farm optimization, and aviation energy systems. Wind Energy Industry Statistics: The global wind energy industry includes 45.6,000 organizations and 4.2 million people. The annual growth rate has fallen slightly to 0.29%, with more than 3.3 million new wind energy companies emerging in the past five years.Top 10 Wind Energy Companies to Watch: Mack Research – Electrical Output Increase KFOBIX – Nanocomposite Coating Water Repellent Technology Entrion Wind – FRP Monopile Technology Windcredible – Distributed Energy Generation MuTech – Turbulent Boundary Layer Noise Reduction SideWind – Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Sign Delta – Bladeless wind generator WPE – Microturbine with capture characteristics Blue Avisions – Data-driven offshore wind development Triton Anchor – Floating offshore wind mooring system Discover 10 out of 3.3 K+ emerging wind energy company

This segment focuses on the top 10 wind energy companies that provide solutions to challenges in engineering, environmental impact, and wind energy scalability. These companies develop solutions that generate clean electricity and contribute to global sustainability goals.

A note about signal strength One of the unique metrics we feature for each company is signal strength, a unique data point generated by our discovery platform. It measures the extent to which a company's influence permeates the global ecosystem of start-ups, scale-ups and start-ups. This unique metric serves as a valuable guidepost for understanding a company within its broader market environment.

1. Mack Research Founded: 2023 Employee Range: 2-10 Location: United States Signal Strength: Medium-Strong What We Do: Mack Research provides renewable wind energy solutions, leaf module panel systems, and explosive modules as design elements. We integrate and deliver climate-focused solutions. construction industry. The company's Leaf Modular Panel System features an exterior with an oscillating geometry made of marine fabric and a 3D printed exoskeleton. The system increases electrical output as wind strength increases and stores energy on-site. The disassembly module integrates with exterior wall panel systems in new and existing buildings. The module supports plug-and-play functionality and provides easy access for gearbox and reef sail replacement and maintenance from the wall panel. These modules act as trickle chargers for buildings, storing energy on-site and complementing solar panels by generating power day and night. 2. KFOBIX Year Founded: 2023 Employee Range: 2-10 Location: USA Signal Strength: Very Strong What We Do: KFOBIX uses spray drone systems to patent hard-to-reach areas such as wind turbines and power lines. Apply the obtained nanocomposite coating. The company offers KFOBIX-Wind coatings for wind turbines and his KFOBIX-Line for power lines that prevent ice buildup. These coatings make the surface superhydrophobic, providing high strength and reducing icing-related problems. Entrion Wind Year Founded: 2020 Number of Employees: 2-10 Location: United States Signal Strength: Very Strong What We Do: Entrion Wind advances offshore wind energy through two products: fully restrained platform monopiles and top mooring assemblies (TMAs). doing. The fully restrained platform monopile is a foundation that extends the operating depth of a monopile foundation from 60 meters to 100 meters. It integrates floating and mooring technologies while being stabilized by a fixed platform. The top mooring assembly (TMA) improves stability by increasing stiffness against overturning moments. These products reduce capital expenditures without increasing operating costs and reduce material costs because less steel is required in the design. 4. Windcredible Founded: 2022 Employees: 2-10 Location: Portugal Signal Strength: Very Strong What We Do: Windcredible addresses the need for distributed energy generation in urban areas through wind energy. The company is developing three of his urban wind turbine models: Nano, Urban, and Farm. The Nano produces 100W and can charge small appliances and batteries, making it suitable for camping and survival situations. With a capacity of 1kW, Urban targets urban facilities for distributed energy generation, serving homes, energy communities, and retail stores. Farms producing 10kW are applied in floating offshore facilities, wind farms and industrial applications. Features of all models include self-starting with wind speeds down to 2 m/s, noise-free operation, and minimal vibration during operation. MuTech Founded: 2022 Number of employees: 2-10 Location: Netherlands Signal strength: Strong What we do: MuTech reduces wind turbine noise and increases energy sustainability with its product MuteSkin. This technique reduces trailing edge noise in turbulent boundary layers through anisotropic permeability. Additionally, this technology increases annual energy production (AEP). It requires no energy to operate and has no moving parts, making it lightweight, simple, and cost-effective. MuteSkin also addresses noise issues in modern buildings, drones, aviation, and vehicles that increasingly rely on mechanical ventilation.

6. SideWind Founded: 2019 Employees: 2-10 Location: Iceland Signal Strength: Strong What we do: SideWind harnesses wind energy to decarbonize the container shipping industry. The company is introducing a Vertical Axis Wind Turbine (VAWT) concept placed horizontally inside a container without walls. This setup is a plug-and-play, recyclable, practical and cost-effective way to capture wind energy flowing on board a cargo ship. Unlike the small turbines commonly used offshore to charge batteries onboard ships, SideWind scales up wind power. Deploy multiple turbines on a single ship to reduce carbon emissions and fossil fuel consumption. 7. Sine Delta Founded: 2021 Employee Range: 2-10 Location: Norway Signal Strength: Very Strong What We Do: Sine Delta is a bladeless wind generator that uses vortex-induced vibration (VIV) to generate energy; We offer collectricity. Operates independently off-grid or connects to the existing power grid to provide stable power supply in a variety of environments. Additionally, it incorporates lightweight construction, the use of recycled and sustainable materials, and a sealed body to minimize harm to wildlife. It operates quietly and requires minimal maintenance as there are no grease, oil or internal rotating parts, contributing to quieter, more sustainable energy solutions. Sine Delta systems meet the energy needs of a variety of industries, including wind and energy parks, construction, and island communities. WPE Year of establishment: 2019 Employee range: 2 to 10 people Location: Italy Signal strength: Very strong Activities: WPE is committed to providing clean energy with a high degree of capture, which refers to the long-term and effective use of wind power. We are developing EOS Turbowind, a microturbine that generates electricity. Its design integrates mechanics and AI, allowing the turbine to adapt to different environmental conditions. The turbine structure is constructed from recyclable materials such as aluminum, corrosion-resistant alloys, and stainless steel. The blade profile construction uses recycled PET reinforced with glass fiber or laminated wood composite. Blue Avisions Founded: 2019 Employee Range: 11-50 Location: China Signal Strength: Very Strong What We Do: Blue Apayments provides technology for data-driven offshore wind power development and Provides tools to optimize site selection and design decisions. The company offers three products: BA-FLS-NX5, BA-MO-NX3, and BA-SUBSEA-NX2. BA-FLS-NX5 is a floating LiDAR system designed to measure wind and weather data offshore. BA-MO-NX3 is a marine ocean measurement system that collects environmental data for ocean planning and operations. Additionally, BA-SUBSEA-NX2 is a subsea hydrological monitoring system that assesses underwater conditions, helping in the safe and efficient installation and maintenance of offshore structures. 10. Triton Anchor Year Founded: 2022 Employees: 2-10 Location: United States Signal Strength: Very Strong What We Do: Triton Anchor offers the Triton Anchor System for floating offshore wind mooring systems. This includes a modular design suitable for any platform size and soil type, a quiet, marine life-friendly installation method, and on-site manufacturing capabilities for rapid production. In addition, it features Torque Lock technology, which eliminates the need for towing and load-carrying vessel bollards, allowing it to accommodate omnidirectional loads in a variety of mooring configurations.Quick tips for finding a new wind energy company

Using a SaaS platform like Discovery Platform to identify new wind energy companies offers significant benefits compared to traditional scouting methods.

Streamlined efficiency: The Discovery platform provides advanced tools to streamline the scouting process. Save time and resources when identifying wind energy innovations by replacing hours of traditional desk research. Access real-time insights: Gain a competitive edge with up-to-date information on the latest trends in the wind energy industry. The platform provides constant near real-time updates on emerging wind energy companies and news, allowing you to make quick, informed decisions. Precise scouting: Customize your search to focus on specific niches within the wind energy space, such as offshore wind moorings. system, bladeless wind generator, or FRP monopile technology. The platform's diverse filtering options allow you to precisely target your scouting efforts, ensuring you find the most relevant and innovative companies in your field. Ready to explore all wind energy companies?

We've explored the dynamic landscape of the wind energy industry, researched the latest trends, and spotlighted great companies driving innovation. To learn more, download our free Renewable Energy Report or schedule a demo of our Discovery Platform to customize and explore these breakthrough developments.

