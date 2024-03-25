Upgrading to Google Play Services Ads v22.6.0 for Android builds – Platforms and builds





You may have noticed the following warning on Google Play

com.google.android.gms:play-services-ads-lite reported play-services-ads-lite:18.1.0 as obsolete. You may not be able to release future versions of your app using this SDK version into production or open testing.

I'm using UE 5.3.2. The default play-services-ads version available is 18.1.0. You will receive the above warning from Google Play and will need to upgrade to one of the latest versions such as v22.6.0.

Share the details of the changes to upgrade as follows:

Add the following to the file: \Engine\Build\Android\Java\aar-imports.txt com.google.android.gms,play-services-ads,22.6.0 com.google.android.gms,play -services-ads- lite,22.6.0 com.google.android.gms,play-services-ads-base,22.6.0 \Engine\Source\ThirdParty\Android\extras\google\m2repository\com\google\android\ Add the following folder to gms: play-services-ads\22.6.0 play-services-ads-lite\22.6.0 play-services-ads-base\22.6.0

Open the file \Engine\Source\Runtime\Advertising\Android\AndroidAdvertising\AndroidAdvertising_APL.xml

Add the following import instead of com.google.android.gms.ads.InterstitialAd

Import com.google.android.gms.ads.interstitial.InterstitialAd. Import com.google.android.gms.ads.interstitial.InterstitialAdLoadCallback. Import com.google.android.gms.ads.LoadAdError. Import com.google.android.gms.ads.FullScreenContentCallback. Change the function AndroidThunkJava_ShowAdBanner() to //Note the change in argument type public void onAdFailedToLoad(LoadAdError adError) Change the function AndroidThunkJava_LoadInterstitialAd() to //interstitialAd = new InterstitialAd( this); Interstitial ad = null; //interstitialAd.setAdUnitId(AdMobAdUnitID); public void run() { //interstitialAd.loadAd(interstitialAdRequest); // Create a callback for full screen content. FullScreenContentCallback fullScreenContentCallback = new FullScreenContentCallback() { @Override public void onAdDismissedFullScreenContent() { interstitialAd = null; } }; interstitialAd.load(_activity.getApplicationContext(), AdMobAdUnitID, interstitialAdRequest, new InterstitialAdLoadCallback() { @Override public void onAdLo aded(InterstitialAd ad ) { interstitialAd = ad; // interstitialAd.isLoaded( can only be called, so it tracks whether the ad has been loaded) ) from uiThread isInterstitialAdLoaded = true; isInterstitialAdRequested = false; interstitialAd.setFullScreenContentCallback(fullScreenContentCallback); } @Override public void onAdFailedToLoad(LoadAdError adError) { // Code executed when an ad request fails. Log.debug(“Interstitial ad failed to load, error code: ” + adError.getCode()); isInterstitialAdLoaded = false; isInterstitialAdRequested = false; } } ); } //This listener implementation is invalid Note that /*interstitialAd.setAdListener(new AdListener() { @Override public void onAdFailedToLoad(int errorCode) { Log.debug(“Failed to load interstitial ad. Error code: ” + errorCode); isInterstitialAdLoaded = false; isInterstitialAdRequested = false; } @Override public void onAdLoaded() { //You can only call interstitialAd.isLoaded() from the uiThread, so track whether the ad is loaded isInterstitialAdLoaded = true; isInterstitialAdRequested = false; } });*/ Change the function AndroidThunkJava_ShowInterstitialAd() to public void run() { //Note the addition of the argument interstitialAd.show(_activity); }

Please comment if you find any bugs, mistakes, or better options. We look forward to helping you.

thank you! Rokusloria Team / Rush At Games

