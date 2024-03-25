Apple must win this Google phone





Google I/O 2024 is less than two months away, and after a big spec leak this week, the Pixel 8a doesn't have any more secrets. Perhaps price is the only real mystery left. However, there was a report for the Pixel 8a claiming that Google will increase the cost again. Last year's Pixel 7a was also more expensive.

Even without these price leaks, the Pixel 8a spec leak suggests that a price increase is not only expected, but guaranteed. The Pixel 8a is expected to be a cheaper model of the Pixel 8. According to the leak, the main camera hardware is the biggest differentiator between the two. The previous model costs $499 before discounts, while the Pixel 8 starts at $699. The Pixel 8a will probably fall somewhere in between.

With Samsung's decision to keep the Galaxy A55 out of the US market, the Pixel 8a has a real chance to make a difference for Google. Add to that the expected massive expansion in Europe, and I wouldn't be surprised if the Pixel 8a becomes the best-selling device.

Considering all this, Apple's iPhone SE 4, which will probably be released next year, will have to surpass the Pixel 8a. That's what it is, that's the job.

No need for a flagship iPhone anymore

Shortly after getting the iPhone 14 Pro in September 2022, I said I could have easily skipped the Pro. Yes, the dynamic island, 120Hz display, A16 chip, and triple-lens camera are all great features.

But the iPhone 14, which matches the iPhone 13 Pro's hardware, would have been a great upgrade for anyone moving from an iPhone X. Yes, I've been using the first iPhone with a notch for a long time.

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island in action. Image source: Christian de Looper, BGR

The iPhone is so powerful that in most use cases you won't be able to tell the difference between the A15 and A16. I also set the maximum refresh rate to 60Hz for battery testing on my iPhone 14 Pro right after I bought it, and never changed it back. This shows you how good the screen experience is. If a 60Hz screen works well and can improve battery life, you don't really need ProMotion.

With that in mind, I'm confident the $500 iPhone SE 4 will be a great phone next year. I was able to use the iPhone's “midranger” without worrying about performance.

Pixel 8a will be insanely good

The Pixel 8a raises the bar for Apple in a few big ways. First of all, this phone will be the first in the Pixel A series to feature a 120Hz screen. The Pixel 7a's display was 90Hz. On that point, the Galaxy A55 also has a 120Hz screen. The same goes for Nothing Phone 2a.

I'm using 60hz mode on my iPhone 14 Pro and said I have no issues. That should also apply to iPhone SE 4. But from a marketing perspective, that could be problematic for the iPhone.

Next, the Pixel 8a will feature a two-lens camera on the back, just like its predecessor. The iPhone SE 4 should look similar to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models, but will reportedly have only one rear camera. If it's the size of an iPhone, it can have a dual-lens camera on the back. Apple can always claim that one camera is enough for him. But his Pixel A phone from Google happens to be a great camera phone.

The Pixel 8a looks and feels very similar to the Pixel 8 mentioned above. Image source: Christian de Looper, BGR

The Pixel 8a has almost the same chip as the Pixel 8. This is a boon for consumers who are likely to be able to get Android updates for years on this $500+ phone. Additionally, we are considering the same hardware, so generative AI capabilities are guaranteed. But it will likely just be cloud-based AI for Pixel 8 and similar devices.

Apple has a big advantage in this regard. Even if the iPhone SE 4 only featured the A16 or A17 Pro versions, it would still be a better chip than Google's Tensor G3. I wouldn't be surprised if Apple included the A18 chipset found in the iPhone 16/Plus in the iPhone SE 4 this year. iPhone is likely to support iOS 18's genAI features, including on-device features.

Finally, the Pixel 8a's price, even if it's higher than the Pixel 7a, will be another challenge for the iPhone SE 4. Apple still sells the iPhone SE 3 in stores starting at $429. I still love the design, but in 2023 I really won't be able to defend it. The iPhone SE 3 is a great buy only if you can get it for less at your carrier or electronics retailer.

By the way, the iPhone SE 3 shares the same A15 chip, making it just as powerful as the iPhone 13.

Apple is under pressure

What I'm getting at is that the iPhone SE 4 will probably cost a lot more, probably somewhere between $499 and $599. Currently, the 128GB iPhone 13 costs $599. The iPhone 14 will take that spot next year. If so, it could rival Google's rumored $500+ price tag.

But Pixel A smartphones get discounts online much faster than iPhones. Also, by the time the iPhone SE 4 launches, Google may be preparing to release the Pixel 9a. Even if the Pixel 9a never happens, the nearly year-old Pixel 8a will likely be even cheaper by the time the iPhone SE 4 is released. And it could be an even better deal for some.

But the iPhone SE 4 will probably lose value faster than the flagship iPhone. And that will be good news for buyers.

Yes, Apple will still be selling this phone in 2024. Image source: Apple Inc.

There's really a lot of speculation here and it's all based on current rumors. Google can't change the Pixel 8a, but Apple has plenty of room to play with the iPhone SE 4. Regardless of what happens with the next-generation iPhone SE, I think it's clear that we've reached a point in smartphone history where cheap phones are ubiquitous. Truly remarkable.

