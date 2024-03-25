Apple in talks with Google, OpenAI, and others about generation AI feature in iOS 18: Report





According to Bloomberg's Mark Garman, Apple is in talks with potential artificial intelligence partners such as Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic to integrate generative AI into the upcoming iOS 18. The discussion mainly focuses on using the Gemini system to run chatbots within the operating system while Apple's AI engine handles background tasks.

The report claims that the details of these partnerships have not yet been finalized and it is unclear whether Apple will work solely with Google or with multiple partners.

The company may also allow developers to incorporate generative AI systems into the iPhone. Reasons for this external collaboration include: significant revenue potential due to premium status within the operating system, addressing ethical and privacy concerns through outsourcing the technology, saving on the high costs of running cloud-based generative AI; Possibilities include rapid integration of AI.

The company's stance on AI will likely be a big focus at WWDC 2024, where iOS 18 will be announced. Apple could choose not to offer a chatbot at all, but the growing demand for AI capabilities makes that unlikely. The inclusion of AI in the next iOS version comes as Apple faces a long list of anti-competitive conduct charges from the US Department of Justice.

US Department of Justice files lawsuit against Apple

The US Department of Justice has filed an antitrust lawsuit against technology giant Apple. The lawsuit accuses Apple of monopolizing the market, particularly in the iPhone and Apple Watch areas.

At the heart of the lawsuit is that Apple allegedly stifled competition with restrictive app store terms, high fees, and a lock-in approach to hardware and software. This approach essentially means that Apple controls every aspect of the device, from the operating system to the apps that can be installed on the device.

The implications of this lawsuit are far-reaching and could change the way Apple operates. If successful, it could impact Apple's competitive advantage in the market and potentially impact iPhone customers.

Stay tuned for more updates on this landmark case. This is a developing story and we will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/apple-in-talks-with-google-openai-others-for-generative-ai-features-in-ios-18-report-422750-2024-03-25

