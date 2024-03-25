Google trend searches for Shiba Inu are rapidly increasing as interest grows worldwide





Google Trends search interest has increased this month as Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors express renewed optimism in the meme coin ecosystem.

Google search data shows that the Shiba Inu phrase has a popularity of 48 over a 7-day period, which is just below the average of 50. Shiba Inu's popularity is down from his March 16th peak of 100, but is still higher than the interest rate shown as of January 1st.

In addition to searches for Shiba Inu dogs, searches ranging from “Why is the Shiba Inu so popular?'' to “The all-time record for Shiba Inu dogs'' have recently received a lot of attention.

Increasing geographic interest in Shiba Inu

While Shiba Inu dogs are popular worldwide, there are some countries where they have a higher level of influence on search trends.

Google Trends data shows that 10 countries have increased their Shiba Inu sentiment in the past three months. These countries include Pakistan, the Netherlands, Slovenia, the United States, Singapore, Belgium, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, and Nigeria.

Shuffle the timeline for the past seven days and you'll see trends in the Netherlands, Pakistan, Slovenia, Canada, and Nigeria driving the Shiba Inu search boom.

Update personal best

The Shiba Inu's growth this month is a feat that has not been recorded in over two years. The token price has surged more than 184% in the last month, topping a two-year high of $0.00004534 within that period.

An increase in price and volume was recorded, increasing speculation of a retest of the all-time high (ATH) above $0.000088. However, it has since been revised. During the bull market in March of this year, Shiba Inu rose to No. 10 in the rankings, replacing Avalanche (AVAX).

Although enthusiasm to push prices within the Shiba Inu ecosystem to the 1-cent level remains high, current forecasts highlight that it will take multiple years to achieve this feat. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu ecosystem developers aim to turn Shibarium, the project's layer 2 scaling solution, into a thriving smart contract hub that can drive demand.

Disclaimer: This content is informational and should not be considered financial advice. The views expressed in this article may include the personal opinions of the author and do not reflect the opinions of The Crypto Basic. We encourage our readers to conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions. Crypto Basic is not responsible for any financial losses.

