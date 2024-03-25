The rumor that landed a Google employee a $300,000 job





Sahil Gaba discovered his love for computer science when he was about to graduate with a master's degree in mechanical engineering.

He noticed that his friends who had switched to computer science were finding jobs relatively easily, so he decided to give it a try himself.

“One summer, I spent three or four months learning how to code,” Gaba, who grew up in India, told Business Insider.

“I was quite optimistic. I went to the labor market and tried to get a few jobs, but I still couldn't get a single job at a big technology company,” he said.

He eventually landed a software engineering job at a small fintech company in Chicago, where he felt he wasn't learning modern software skills.

“I was itching to work for a major technology company,” Gaba said. There he spent nights learning new technology and honing his interviewing skills.

Big break in progress

It worked. After his two years at the Chicago company and hundreds of rejections, he landed his first job in the big tech industry: his software engineering position at Amazon.

Within 18 months of joining Amazon, I had offers from Meta, Uber, and Google within weeks. He accepted his starting salary at Google at approximately $300,000 per year. He was 29 years old at the time.

Here's the resume he used to get jobs at Meta, Uber, and Google.

The 2021 resume that helped Sahil Gaba land jobs at Meta, Uber, and Google.Sahil Gaba: What will he change in his answer today?

The above results earned Gaba job offers from three tech giants. Still, Gaba said there are some adjustments to be made today.

Lead with experience, not skills: Gaba said he built this resume before landing his first big tech job at Amazon. “He didn't have much experience at the time, so he prioritized his skills,” he says. He said it made more sense for him to lead because of his work experience. “I want to include my skills, but just for keywords.”

Focus on new things: Gaba said he will reduce the emphasis on grades in college. “Honors and awards are very old,” he said. “If you haven't gotten anything lately, I feel like it's better to skip it.” Similar logic applies to sections like “Coursework.”

Simplicity of language: When promoting results, Gaba said he will now prioritize making language easier to understand. “At first, you try to add a cool acronym. That can quickly alienate recruiters and hiring managers.”

But there are some things he would like to keep the same.

Not giving importance to education: “I've put in a lot of effort to get all these degrees, but I know they don't matter that much in the context of the job I'm looking for.” said Gaba. He placed his academic background on the right side of the page because most people tend to read from left to right and see the more relevant sections first.

Hobbies: Gaba said he also wanted to keep a section called “Interests.” Because it's a good icebreaker during the interview. “If we find any overlap, the discussion begins and leads to a warm start.”

Gaba currently works as a software engineer in Google's Seattle office.

BI has verified his employment and salary history.

