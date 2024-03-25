Google reveals clever trick to erase everything it knows about you – wipes tons of data in just 10 seconds





Google knows you well, so scrubbing it is easy, thankfully.

There are several easy ways to delete some of the most personal information Google has on you.

1

Google knows a lot about you, but you have plenty of control.Credit: Google

Google has created special buttons that allow you to delete specific pieces of information or delete all at once.

The company's official memo details exactly how it does this.

“When you use Google sites, apps, and services, some of your activity is stored in your Google Account,” Google explained.

“This activity[マイ アクティビティ]You can find it and delete it. You can also stop saving most activities at any time. ”

Delete individual items

The gentlest way to delete information is to delete individual items.

It could be one search you did on Google.

Or, the websites you visit may be saved in your Google Chrome history.

If so, please visit myactivity.google.com.

Then scroll down until you find Activities.

Find the specific item you want to bin and tap the delete button.

please delete all

Perhaps you would prefer the nuclear option instead, i.e. complete removal.

Thankfully, this is also easy and can be done on the same activity page you use to delete individual items.

In this case, look at the top of the screen, above the activity.

[削除]Tap the option and[常時]Choose.

next,[次へ]>[削除]to clear all activity stored by Google.

Set up automatic deletion

You can also set Google to automatically delete some information.

On Android smartphones, go to the Settings app,[Google]>[Google アカウントの管理]Choose.

Then tap Data & Privacy > History Settings and tap the activity you want to automatically delete.

next,[自動削除]select the period,[次へ]>[確認]Click.

On iPhone, these settings are located within the Gmail app.

Your computer also requires access to your Google Account through a web browser.

