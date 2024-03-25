Gemini iPhone is a win-win for a cautious Apple and an aggressive Google





Apple has a long history with AI, but the generative models that power the likes of Gemini and DALL-E are a bit more complex than the iPhone maker tends to like. To develop it in the first place, you need to collect an entire library of data to use for training (no wonder the likes of Google and Meta have been building this technology for years), control and It is notoriously difficult to predict.

ChatGPT, Microsoft's Bing, and Google's Gemini are primarily designed to sound cool and confident, but the question now is whether they can ensure that their responses are appropriate and factually accurate. The place is unknown. Most recently, Google shut down Gemini's image generation feature after it consistently produced women of color when asked to name historical white male figures in an effort to correct for the model's inherent bias.

Apple has intentionally differentiated itself in the market by not collecting or selling user information and generally avoiding data intermediaries. (Although we don't care about serving users for direct profit, see the Google search example.) Therefore, we can collect large amounts of data and build large language models. It may simply not be that style, but you're still considering (and you've probably heard from investors) that you need it on your smartphone to keep up with the times. That's what it means.

I recently had something similar happen to me on a Mac computer. Apple has always referred to its AI capabilities as machine learning or neural processing, but when promoting its latest MacBook Air with M3 chip, it talks about developing generative applications and using chatbots as part of creative workflows. We used AI explicitly in both senses. .

The reason is obvious. Customers and businesses are demanding so-called AI PCs, and Apple knows that buyers are looking for AI features when comparing laptops. Dedicated AI hardware has been in Macs for years, but Apple needs to point that out clearly, and since it doesn't have its own chatbot, it uses Microsoft Office's him in presentations and demos. Highlights Co-Pilot functionality.

It's a similar story with phones. There's been a lot of talk about his AI features on Google and Samsung phones, so much so that it makes you wonder if we can expect similar features on iPhones. Apple's smartphones already have so-called neural processing built into them, but it's all happening in the background. And AI from Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, etc., of course, works on the iPhone, but you won't see it as a dot on Apple's website. Gemini's emphasis on ticking that box while maintaining some distance from the more problematic aspects of AI chatbot development and deployment, at least until the company figures out how to do it his Apple way. Maybe you can check it.

