I just bought a Google Pixel 8. Here's why you should buy it.





You won't find many discounts on the latest flagship smartphones, but we did see some deals during Amazon's Spring Sale that are worth shouting about.

The Google Pixel 8 is currently marked down from its suggested retail price of 699.99 to just 554.99, which is a huge 21% savings.

One of the best smartphones you can buy in 2024, the Pixel 8 is so good that I bought it for myself.

Buy Google Pixel 8 for 554.99

Why I love Google Pixel 8

The Google Pixel 8 is one of the most popular smartphones these days, and we can see why. I was impressed from the moment I opened the box.

The design is very sleek, with a unique camera bar on the back, and is available in sophisticated colors such as Obsidian Black, Rose Pink, and Hazel.

Its size is one of the biggest reasons I bought the Pixel 8. My hands are too small for a giant mini-tablet. Google's standard flagship has perfect proportions, can be used with one hand, and fits easily in your pocket. I don't mind a smaller screen, but it still has a 6.2-inch display, which is fine by me.

As for the screen, it's beautiful. The OLED panel is colorful without being too flashy, and it's very bright, giving a hint of summer days on the horizon. Many smartphones are difficult to see in sunlight, but the Pixel 8 doesn't experience too much glare. Also, unlike the Pixel 7, the screen can reach his 120Hz refresh rate, making it smoother to use than ever before.

Google

21% off Google Pixel 8

Another reason I bought the Pixel 8 is the camera. I don't use the zoom feature much, so I don't need the additional telephoto lens on the Google Pixel 8 Pro. What's great is that his two rear lenses onboard are the same as its more expensive sibling, and the same AI-based feature set is available.

Photos from the camera take very well, being vibrant without looking unnatural, and the level of detail is impressive. Looks great even when shooting in a dark place!

I love Magic Editor. This clever editing tool lets you remove photobombers and move objects around your shot. Also worth noting is the Best Take feature, which allows you to combine group photos. Everyone can choose their favorite photo and make everyone into one perfect photo of her.

jason murdoch

A quick transition to software, the Pixel is powered by the Android operating system in its purest form. It's easy to operate and looks great. Some versions of Android have too much going on, while others look a little cartoonish. Pixel has just the right balance, which is why it's my favorite OS version.

With a Google Tensor G3 chipset under the hood, the Pixel 8 is ready for anything. As designed, it's fast and can quickly handle demanding AI tasks.

All in all, the Google Pixel 8 is a great phone, it looks the part, it's ahead of the curve with innovative AI features, and it's now affordable.

For more information, read Digital Spy's full Google Pixel 8 review.

Shop Google Pixel 8 Sale

