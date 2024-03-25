Google Glass lives on through award-winning app Envision





The highly touted and later discontinued Google Glass technology has taken on a second life through Envision, a company that develops hardware and software tools for the visually impaired.

“We got a little exemption,” said Kartik Kannan, Envision founder and chief technology officer.

We are currently the only company in the world permitted to sell directly to consumers. Because you can't buy these everywhere and you need to become a reseller.

Envision's efforts to sell smart glasses began in 2017, when the Amsterdam-based startup's smartphone app (now called Envision AI) began to gain traction.

The app uses your phone's camera to identify and read signs, objects, menus, books, and other materials in real time, helping visually impaired users navigate situations.

Envision AI Chief Executive Officer Karthik Mahadevan and Chief Technology Officer Karthik Kannan say AI has significantly improved the company's technology offering for the visually impaired. Photo: Envision AI

Kannan said the popularity of the free app also fueled Envision's desire to improve the user experience based on customer feedback.

If you have low vision and have to hold your phone in one hand and a cane in the other, it can be a hassle, he says. So we started looking for something that would allow us to implement something that looked sleek and modern.

Kannan says that as part of enhancing the experience, they took the best aspects of the Envision app and brought it to the glasses.

After Envision's app won a Google Play Award in the category of Best Accessibility Experience, Envision was able to reach an agreement with Google that would ultimately allow the company to use its technology for Envision Glasses, Kannan said. .

The glasses, priced between $1,899 and $3,499, were released in 2020 and have since been improved during the AI ​​boom.

“This opened up a whole new world for us,” says Kannan, reflecting on the impact AI has had on Envision glasses.

Initially 80% of what the glasses could do was online, but that has dropped to 30% and the ability to incorporate complex AI into such a form factor has become incredible over the past three years. he added.

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global assistive technology market is expected to reach $32.25 billion by 2030, up from approximately $23 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.7% during this period. It is said that it will be expanded.

Growth comes as technology develops and products can scale at a faster pace. Increasing prevalence of disabilities, a growing elderly population and technological advances in assistive technology devices may be to blame, the institute said.

Envision glasses, meanwhile, can also be used to recognize faces, among other features, Kannan says.

Company Profile:

Name: EnvisionStarted: 2017Founders: Karthik Mahadevan and Karthik KannanBased on: NetherlandsSector: Technology/Supporting TechnologyInitial investment: $1.5 millionCurrent staff: 20Investment stage: Seed investors: 4impact, ABN Amro, Impact Ventures and angel groups

If necessary, you can also make video calls directly from the glasses.

Videos provided by the company show people with limited vision using glasses to perform various tasks such as reading a restaurant menu or navigating a crowded street.

Although Envision's main product is glasses, Kannan said providing exposure for the company's app remains a priority.

The company will soon unveil a desktop version of its Envision app, which is already available for use with Apple's Vision Pro, and talks are underway with other technology companies to expand availability.

He says we are currently in discussions with Meta to see if we can include our software in their Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

Prefer Arabic

The company says Envision's app can read more than 100 languages, but Canaan said it has primarily focused on Arabic, and despite advances in machine learning, its complexity makes it difficult to read. This has traditionally proven difficult.

Envision initially relied on a variety of commercially available optical character recognition (OCR) technologies to rapidly implement Arabic, but later evolved its strategy to take full advantage of AI and other technological developments. I did.

Envision glasses can recognize and read text to visually impaired people.Photo: Envision

As our user base in the Middle East grew and we built a community of users, we started bringing more of these initiatives internally, Kannan says.

As a result, you now have more control over how the AI ​​behaves when translating scanned documents and when there is text written on a blackboard.

Khalfan bin Daher, 36, of Dubai, is one of many people who have provided feedback to Envision.

Ms Daher, who is visually impaired, said that she was selected to be part of the company's ambassador program in 2019.

At first I used it occasionally to provide feedback and suggestions, but it has really improved since then.

Derhel said that depending on the situation, he is able to wear his glasses for half a day and get around places he previously needed help, such as grocery stores and restaurants.

The glasses are kind of magical, he said, adding that they have also helped him spend less time on his smartphone.

He says sometimes people get confused and think you're taking a photo, when in reality you're just using the app to help yourself.

Now I can walk around a shopping mall by myself with just a white cane and glasses.

What's next for Envision?

At the end of the day, we are a software company, says Kanan, reflecting on future plans.

We really want to create an accessibility assistant, not just smart glasses or smartphone apps, he says, hinting at what Envision is working on.

Kanan said Envision hopes to expand its services in the coming months and years to appeal to people with other types of disabilities, such as dyslexia and dementia.

The generative AI revolution has made all of this possible, he says.

We don't yet know exactly what Envision will pursue and release next, but from the perspective of the overall assistive technology market, it's definitely in demand.

Q&A with Envision CEO Karthik Mahadevan

________________________________________________

Where do you want to be in 5 years?

In five years, Envision will be the world leader in assistive technology, with our solutions fully integrated into everyday devices and universal accessibility.

What new skills have you learned since launching your startup?

Since starting Envision, I have honed my skills in adaptive leadership, technology development, particularly in AI and machine learning, and deepened my understanding of global accessibility standards.

What other successful startups are you glad you started?

I admire many startups, but I'm deeply committed to Envision's mission. If I were to choose another field, it would be environmental technology with a focus on sustainable solutions.

Who is your role model?

My role model is Steve Jobs, whose unwavering commitment to innovation and design and his profound influence on technology and how we interact with it.

What is your next big dream?

My next big dream is to seamlessly integrate our technology into everyday life, removing barriers for people with visual impairments and promoting an inclusive society.

