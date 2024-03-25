Google's AI can ingest multiple books. What do we do with all that data?





Google Gemini 1.5 Pro has a 1 million token context window.

Users will be able to submit huge prompts that can span multiple books.

What does Google do with all the data you share with your company?

Twenty years ago, Google co-founder Larry Page had a dream of digitally scanning millions of books. It led to a long and bitter legal battle, which the company ultimately won.

Today, with the advent of giant AI models, this book scanning debate is turning on its head.

Google will soon release a powerful new model called Gemini 1.5 Pro with a 1 million token context window. This equates to about 750,000 words, or between three and seven of his books, depending on length. He also manages to capture over 30,000 lines of code via 1 hour of video, 11 hours of audio, and user prompts.

“Completely new functionality”

Until recently, AI models could only process a few thousand tokens. This meant that users' interaction with these systems was limited. It was like having a conversation with a forgetful friend, and sometimes you had to start the chat all over again.

Gemini 1.5 Pro has been previewed to a few lucky early testers. Once this is fully deployed, users will be able to dump entire book series, codebases, entire litigation histories, or really anything they want. This Google model can quickly ingest all this information and answer questions about your data.

When Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced Gemini 1.5 in February, he said, “The longer context window shows what's possible.” “They will enable entirely new capabilities.”

giant digital vacuum

What will Google do with the data people share through Gemini 1.5?

Google, which has worked hard for years to scan millions of books themselves, will now allow users to import entire volumes, along with mountains of other text, code, images, and videos, into its AI models. You'll be happy to dump it.

This information will likely be used as training data for Google to build other models. The advent of generative AI will spark a global race for high-quality data, with huge context windows potentially acting as giant digital vacuums.

Google says the data shared with Gemini “helps us improve and develop Google's products, services, and machine learning technology.”

Machine learning is a type of AI. Therefore, it is safe to interpret this comment as “yes”. Google will use this data to train future AI models.

Developers and corporate customers

Internet giants treat information shared by their AI models and services differently depending on the services they offer.

Google AI Studio is a new developer tool for Gemini. The company says that submitted content “may be used to improve our services, including machine learning technology.”

Vertex AI is an enterprise platform for large enterprise customers. Google told BI that in this case, the company “does not use customer data to train Google models without the customer's permission.”

Gemini 1.5 Pro is the flashiest Google AI model with the largest context window, but it's not yet fully available, so terms and conditions aren't public. A Google spokesperson declined to comment on what data usage approach will be applied to this top-of-the-line model. “We prioritize transparency, choice and control,” they added.

A brave new world of AI

Either way, this is a brave new world of AI-powered information sharing. This is perhaps why some large companies have recently issued renewed warnings prohibiting employees from sharing sensitive data with AI models.

Google also warns users about sharing certain data with its models.

In one of the current Gemini terms of service, the company states in bold: “Please do not submit sensitive, confidential, or personal information to the Service.”

prompt data control

Here are some other top tips for controlling how Google uses prompts sent to your AI models. These are according to a company spokesperson and Google's Terms of Service.

You can turn off Gemini app activity from this dashboard. This prevents future conversations from being used to improve Google's generative AI models.

Even if this setting is off, your conversations will be stored for up to 72 hours so that Google can provide you with the Gemini AI service and process any feedback you want to share with the company.

Unless you provide feedback within this 72-hour period, your conversations won't be used to improve Google services, including AI models.

If you're over 18, Google stores your Gemini app activity in your Google Account by default for up to 18 months. You can reduce this to 3 or 36 months in your activity settings in the Gemini app.

You can also review or delete your activity at any time from the same dashboard.

Read the original article on Business Insider

