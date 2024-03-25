Google offers advice to those affected by HCU





Google's SearchLiaison responded to a question asking for advice on how to diagnose content that has dropped rankings due to helpful content updates. SearchLiaison offered advice on how to take a step back and think about what the problem is and whether there are any issues to consider.

Questions about fixing pages affected by HCU

One user at I expressed my dissatisfaction with the advice.

Lee Funke (@FitFoodieFinds) tweeted:

“I continue to receive advice from SEOs that says, “Look at the pages that have the most decline and understand why.'' In the event of an HCU attack, site-wide signals will cause all pages to be removed, making it difficult to analyze whether they are useful or not. Any advice? “

Search liaison answers HCU questions

SearchLiaison first mentioned the recognition that the useful content ranking system is a single signal.

He tweeted:

“This was also mentioned in the Search Central blog post, but it’s worth emphasizing that the old helpful content system is now very different: https://developers.google.com/search/blog/ 2024/03/core-update-Spam Policy

“Just as we use multiple systems to identify reliable information, our core ranking system uses a variety of innovative signals and approaches to display more useful results. The signals and systems used to do this no longer exist. We've also added a new FAQ page to explain this change.”

He then explained that the Helpful Content System (commonly referred to as HCU) is not a site-wide “thing”, but something that affects a website at the page level.

He followed up with this:

“The FAQ page itself can be found here, explaining that this is not just a site-wide issue: https://developers.google.com/search/help/helpful-content-faq

“Our core ranking system is designed to work primarily at the page level, using a variety of signals and systems to understand the usefulness of individual pages. Several site-wide signals are also taken into account.”

Ranking decline: page fixes aren’t always important

The next piece of advice he offered was that a drop in rankings doesn't necessarily mean there's a problem that needs fixing. He's right. A common mistake that website publishers and their SEOs make is to immediately assume that there is something wrong that needs fixing, but not when the problem is about relevance.

Sites that have lost rankings due to relevance may come back up, but in extreme cases, they may never regain their previous rankings. Experienced SEOs know how to tell the difference.

The search liaison tweeted:

“Now, please post a question on every page. A page can lose its ranking for a variety of reasons, including ranking other content that is considered more relevant. Something like what you were talking about at: https://twitter.com/searchliaison/status/1768681292181434513.”

The tweet he mentioned offered advice to wait until the update has been rolled out before making any changes. He also said that rankings can change on their own without you having to change anything, and user trends can affect site traffic, but not necessarily because of rankings.

Self-evaluate pages that have lost rankings

In response to Lee Funke (@FitFoodieFinds), SearchLiaison should identify pages with low traffic and focus on self-evaluation of those pages using the Helpful Content FAQ document and the HCU self-evaluation page as a guide. I proposed.

He tweeted:

“If it's more than just moving down a bit, look at some of the pages that have gotten a lot of traffic in the past and self-assess whether they seem useful to visitors (FAQ page) We've got this covered). If so, please continue.”

Are Google's FAQs contradictory?

The person who tweeted the original question had some additional questions and concerns. They say that the HCU FAQ contradicts itself in that it says that signals of helpful content are at the page level, but also suggests that there are site-wide factors that can bring down the entire site. I tweeted that I felt it.

The person who started the discussion tweeted:

“Also, the FAQ about HCU seems a bit contradictory. The system works primarily at the page level, but unhelpful or thin content can detract from the success of other pages, which is felt throughout the site.” I'm just trying to figure out what caused this massive decline!”

The FAQ doesn't talk about thin content, but it does talk about useless content that goes beyond the page level and impacts other pages.

It is written like this.

“Our system works primarily at the page level to display the most useful content possible, even if that content is on a site that also hosts unhelpful content.

However, a relatively large amount of useless content can more or less degrade the search performance of other content on your site. Removing useless content may improve the performance of other pages. ”

That's somewhat vague and contradictory.

Does Google mean that if most of the content on a website is useless, the value of the few pages that are useful will be negated? Are you implying that you can't get links or user engagement because you can't actually find good content?

It's safe to say that Google's docs could be a little more understandable.

No self-evaluation

We recommend following the self-assessment suggestions in our Helpful Content FAQ.

Fresh eyes can see things more clearly than the person who created the page.

Featured image by Shutterstock/Roman Samborskyi

