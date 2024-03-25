Amazon, Google, Microsoft signal growing interest in nuclear and geothermal power





Driven by the commercialization of artificial intelligence, the three largest cloud computing companies – Amazon, Google, and Microsoft – are increasing their electricity demand, and carbon-free sources such as nuclear and geothermal are being used to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from their growth. Seeking energy.

In mid-March, Talen Energy announced a $650 million deal with Amazon Web Services to sell data centers based on one of the largest nuclear power plants in the United States. The Pennsylvania campus has a 48-megawatt computing facility, and Amazon plans to build a 960-megawatt campus there.

Amazon said in a statement that it is exploring new innovations and technologies and investing in other clean, carbon-free energy sources to supplement wind and solar energy projects that rely on weather conditions to generate energy. said. This deal with Talen Energy is one of his projects in that effort.

New combinations for alternative power sources

Meanwhile, Microsoft and Google last week announced a partnership to buy electricity generated by geothermal, clean hydrogen, battery storage, and advanced nuclear technology. They worked with steel manufacturer Nucor to find projects they could be a part of as they got up and running.

All three technology powers will need to find new sources of renewable or zero-carbon energy that can be reliably operated around the clock.

Scaling up advanced clean technologies requires significant investment, but the novelty and risk of early projects often make it difficult to secure the necessary funding, said Maud, director of clean energy and decarbonization development at Google.・Mr. Texler stated in a blog on the company's website. Aggregating the demand of multiple large-scale clean energy buyers enables the investment and commercial structures needed to bring these projects to market.

AI electric appetite

According to the International Energy Agency, data centers and the communication networks that support them account for 2 to 3 percent of the world's annual electricity consumption. The Boston Consulting Group predicts that generative AI requires so much processing power that its workload could triple by 2030.

Amazon, Google, and Microsoft have already invested in hundreds of solar and wind projects to power their expanding data center portfolios. Google this week added a 400-megawatt power purchase agreement to support a new $1 billion data center in Kansas City, Missouri. Microsoft revealed a small deal in Illinois. Amazon is the largest corporate supporter of renewable energy, with more than 500 projects on its balance sheet and 77,000 gigawatt-hours a year at full capacity.

The scale of energy purchases and massive consumption by data centers means the supply of both renewable and conventional energy is becoming difficult at the local level, and authorities are aware of this, says research firm Global. said Richard Pritchard, Data's principal analyst for enterprise technology and services. Recent reports. Future plans for data center deployment may be constrained by these concerns.

Powered directly from the mains

Andrew Beebe, managing director at Obvious Ventures, a climate change technology venture capital firm, says big tech companies are building data centers alongside fossil fuel-free power sources and supplying them directly. They say they are avoiding an impasse. You'll see data centers start putting power plants inside or right next to their fences, he said.

By eliminating the need to connect to the power grid or build new high-voltage power lines over long distances, companies can get their facilities up and running faster.

For example, Google helped Fervo Energy develop a first-of-its-kind enhanced geothermal power plant in Nevada to power the local grid that powers the company's data centers. Although geothermal only accounts for a small portion of the United States' electricity generation, it could provide up to 120 gigawatts of electricity by 2050, according to U.S. Department of Energy projections.

Exploring clean energy with AI

Artificial intelligence, the same technology that increases energy consumption, is beginning to help discover and develop geothermal resources. Beebe said two companies to watch are Zanskar, which uses AI to find anomalies to help identify commercial geothermal resources, and Quaise, which is advancing drilling technology. How to bring this energy to the top is well known, he says. You just need to know where it is. That's the expensive part.

Google and Microsoft are also betting on nuclear fusion. In theory, it is a safer, less polluting, and essentially inexhaustible alternative to today's nuclear fission plants.

Google is an investor in TAE Technologies, a convergence venture that has raised $1.2 billion from investors. Microsoft has signed a deal to buy power from Helion's power plant once it begins producing power in 2028. Additionally, Nucor has signed a contract with Helion to build a power plant that will directly power one of its steel facilities, reducing emissions by an estimated 500,000 tons. metric tons per year.

