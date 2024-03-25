The best strollers and stroller accessories for new parents in 2024 – National





Text: Brittany Devenyi Curatorial Team

Posted on March 25, 2024 at 9am

Updated March 22, 2024, 4:44 p.m.

1 minute read

Any new parent can relate to the feeling of decision fatigue, the exhausting feeling of trying to manage a huge number of options while sifting through tons of information online. Thankfully, there is no one-size-fits-all answer to these decisions.

Here are five of the best strollers on the market today, to suit a variety of lifestyles and budgets, according to some parents. It also comes with your favorite stroller accessories to make traveling with your little one even easier.

The perfect stroller for a growing family

The UPPAbaby Vista is one of the most expensive strollers on the market due to its superior durability, high-end features, and ability to accommodate a growing family. Specifically, it's very easy to maneuver thanks to its all-wheel suspension, and it comes with a bassinet for newborns and a toddler seat for when your baby grows up. It is also compatible with child seats (UPPAbaby Mesa V2) and can carry up to three children with certain attachments.

best stroller for traveling

This popular stroller is considered one of the best strollers for families on planes. With one hand, he can fold it up in a second (I've actually seen him fold it) and weighs 16 pounds, making it lightweight to carry. It also folds up to be incredibly compact, perfect for storing overhead on planes, trains, or even at home. Other notable features include four-wheel suspension, a large under-seat storage basket, and a spacious seat that can accommodate children up to 50 pounds.

best versatile stroller

Recognized as one of the best strollers on the market in terms of both price and performance, the Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 can adapt to any lifestyle. Key features include easy one-handed folding (great for travel), all-wheel suspension for all-terrain fit, near-flat seat recline, and a full-coverage canopy to protect your baby from the sun. The stroller does not come with a bassinet attachment, but is compatible with most infant car seats.

best budget stroller

For people who don't plan on investing much in a stroller, or just need one for occasional use, the Summer Infant 3Dlite is a lightweight, convenient, and highly rated option. This is an umbrella stroller. This means it can instantly fold vertically like an umbrella and weighs just 13 pounds. It also features a large storage basket, four reclining positions, and an adjustable canopy with sun visor. Please note that it is only suitable for children over 6 months old.

best double stroller

Whether you're a parent of twins or looking for a side-by-side stroller for your toddler, the Britax B-Lively is a solid choice. It has a lightweight design with all-wheel suspension, an independent ventilated canopy and a recline function tailored to each child. A large under-seat storage basket is designed to carry gear for two children. What's more, it can be easily folded. Please note that it is only compatible with one Britax infant car seat (adapter required).

Top 5 stroller accessories

If you live in Canada, a cozy stroller is worth the investment to keep your little one bundled up in frigid temperatures. This option features 5 harness slots to accommodate most stroller designs. The outer fabric is waterproof and snowproof, and the inner lining is made of cotton and fleece. This product also has reflective strips to ensure you and your baby are visible in the dark. Designed for infants 6 months and older.

Other recommendations

No matter which stroller you choose, your child will often find that storage space is limited. Plus, tossing your phone or wallet into the under-seat storage basket won't help you in the long run. This universal his stroller organizer is innovative. It attaches to the front bar of the stroller and features an insulated cup holder, a mesh slot for your phone, a zipper pocket, and additional storage space.

Sometimes you can't avoid getting caught in the rain while walking outdoors with your small child a few blocks from your home. Some strollers come with a rain cover (like the UPPAbaby Vista V2), but many strollers don't. This universal option is compatible with most stroller designs and is easy on your wallet.

In winter, caring for small children while out for a walk can be more difficult than usual. I love this genius stroller glove that attaches directly to the stroller handle and allows my hands to easily slide in and out. These gloves feature a water-repellent outer shell and plush lining to handle even the coldest elements.

For many young children, stroller walks seem to coincide with snack time. Instead of awkwardly digging into under-seat storage to quell your child's appetite, keep food and drinks within reach. This snack tray is designed to attach to any stroller and includes a snack compartment and cup holder that fits most baby bottles and cups.

