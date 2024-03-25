Baidu stock rises on news that Apple will use AI services in Chinese products





Written by Hwang Ka-hui

Baidu shares soared in Hong Kong on news that the Chinese tech giant will provide artificial intelligence services for Apple's latest iPhone 16 and other products sold in China.

Baidu rose 5.4% on Monday morning after Chinese media reported the partnership, people familiar with the matter said. Hong Kong's benchmark tech stock index fell 0.2%.

According to a report by Chinese media outlet Cailian Press, officials said Baidu will be Apple's locally generated AI model provider for the iPhone 16, Mac computer operating system, and upcoming mobile operating system iOS 18.

Before selecting Baidu, Apple reportedly discussed partnering with Alibaba and another Chinese company that offers a large language model. The US tech giant said it must use Chinese-made AI models for its products in China due to regulatory requirements. According to the report, Baidu's AI services will only be used for Chinese versions of Apple products.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Apple had held preliminary talks with Baidu about using its AI technology, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chinese regulators must approve generative AI models before they can be released to the public. Baidu's Ernie Bot is one of his more than 40 models that have already been approved.

Baidu and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Dow Jones on Monday.

“If it happens, it will be a perfect branding campaign for Baidu and its AI product Erniebot,” Nomura analyst Jia Longshi told Dow Jones.

Such support from Apple will be a big boost for Baidu as competition among LLM producers intensifies in China. Leading companies in this field, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, are not available in Japan.

Zephirin Group analyst An Roman said in a research note that the Chinese search engine company's AI development efforts have exceeded analysts' expectations and monetization is progressing faster than expected. .

Baidu CEO Robin Li said the company's AI cloud business is likely to be its main revenue driver in 2024, with revenue expected to soar to “several billions of yuan”. Indicated.

Daiwa analyst John Choi said a potential partnership with Apple could help Baidu further monetize its AI efforts.

Nomura's Shi said “recognition from a global tech powerhouse like Apple” will give Baidu an advantage over Chinese competitors.

Please email Jiahui Huang ([email protected]).

(Ended) Dow Jones News

March 25, 2024 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/dow-jones/20240325587/baidu-shares-rise-on-news-that-apple-will-use-its-ai-services-in-china-products The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos