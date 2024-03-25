That's when Apple releases iPhone, Mac, and iPad software





Apple's annual developer conference is the World Wide Developers Conference, commonly referred to as WWDC or DubDub due to its special intimacy. Even with the coronavirus disrupting the world, this event will always be held in June. But exactly where and when will it be held this year, when will it be announced, and what format should we expect?

Tim Cook will introduce WWDC at Apple Park in June 2023.

Apple tends to announce its WWDC dates around this time of year. In fact, in a normal year, outside of the past three years, that date would have been announced by now.

However, in 2021 and last year, the dates were revealed in the last days of March, and in 2022 they were announced in early April. In other words, the date will be confirmed right away.But until then

When will WWDC 2024 be held?

WWDC will be held in early June. This is always true unless there is a pandemic, but unfortunately not this year. In 2020, the date was pushed back to late June due to the coronavirus pandemic, but in the years before and after that, the first full week from Monday to Friday has always been in June.

what do you mean?

Based on that, it should be the same dates as in 2019, i.e. Monday June 3rd to Friday June 7th. I would say that could be the date we should expect. However, it is possible that it will be held the following week, from Monday June 10th to Friday June 14th. That's not too late for WWDC, which usually ends by June 11th.

Starting in 2020, WWDC has a new format. That year's keynote address was pre-recorded and there were no in-person attendees. This was a far cry from previous years, when thousands of people crowded into a large auditorium to watch the keynote speeches live.

All keynotes since then have been recorded, but over the past two years Apple has increased the number of attendees in Cupertino. While still a fraction of pre-COVID-19 numbers, last year's numbers were much higher than the year before.

I believe this year will be the same. The keynote will be recorded and performed live by Tim Cook and Craig Federighi on stage at Apple Park. It also includes a small number of attendees, including VIPs, members of the press, and staff.

time

Apple always times the keynote at 10 a.m. local time. That means Pacific Daylight Time.

We will update the information as soon as it is officially announced.

