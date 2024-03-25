Apple, Meta, Google targeted by EU in DMA violation investigation





The European Commission will launch five non-compliance investigations into how Apple, Google and Meta comply with the antitrust provisions of the new Digital Markets Act, the regulator announced today. EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement that she suspects the solutions proposed by the three companies are not fully compliant with the DMA. We will now investigate whether companies comply with her DMA to ensure an open and competitive digital market in Europe.

In particular, the European Commission will investigate Google and Apple's anti-steering rules in their app stores and whether Google is guilty of prioritizing its own services within its search engine. His Apple browser selection screen for iOS and his Metas payment or consent model for ad targeting are also being investigated. The commission said in a press conference that it plans to complete its investigation within the next 12 months.

EU regulators are also looking into the pricing structure Apple has announced for distributing apps outside the App Store, and whether Amazon is voluntarily prioritizing its own products in its stores. The commission also announced that it has given Meta an additional six months to make Messenger interoperable with other messaging services.

EU Commissioner Thierry Breton said in a statement that he is not convinced that the solutions by Alphabet, Apple and Meta respect European obligations for a fairer and more open digital space for citizens and businesses. If our investigation concludes that the DMA is not fully compliant, gatekeepers may be subject to significant fines.

Following the investigation, the European Commission will tell each gatekeeper what they must do to address their concerns and what actions the regulator plans to take. If found to be non-compliant, the European Commission can impose fines on companies under the DMA of up to 10% of their global annual revenue, or up to 20% in case of repeated violations.

Earlier this month, six large tech companies designated as gatekeepers under the DMA were required to begin complying with its rules. These include the need to change default apps and provide customers with the option to uninstall Gatekeeper's pre-installed applications, and the prohibition on ranking Gatekeeper's first-party services higher than rivals. , third-party app store permissions, etc.

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager previously told Reuters that the European Commission's decision to comply with Apple's regulations, citing concerns that taking advantage of DMA benefits could effectively become unattractive, He indicated that he plans to investigate the situation in detail.

The announcement follows intense criticism, particularly over how Apple complies with digital market laws. The company is allowing alternative app stores on iOS as required by the new rules, but critics say doing so with the new pricing structure will discourage developers from distributing their apps outside of Apple's App Store. claims. Spotify called Apple's compliance a complete travesty, and Epic CEO Tim Sweeney called the changes another example of bad compliance.

Metas’ payment or consent model has also been the subject of complaints from various EU watchdog bodies. Last year, the company launched new paid tiers for Facebook and Instagram in the EU, allowing users to pay 9.99 per month to use each service ad-free. Although this subscription is designed as a way to obtain consent for data collection if users choose not to pay, the Commission is concerned about the binary choice that Meta provides. Meta announced last week that it was proposing to lower the monthly price for ad-free access to $5.99 per month to appease regulators.

In a series of statements, Apple, Meta, Google, and Amazon defended their approaches to DMA compliance and said they would continue to work with the commission to address concerns.

Apple spokesperson Julian Trossdorf told The Verge that we are confident that our plans are DMA compliant and continue to engage constructively with the European Commission, which is conducting an investigation. said in a statement.

Meta spokesman Matt Pollard said subscriptions as an alternative to advertising are an established business model in many industries. We will continue to engage constructively with the Committee.

Oliver Bethel, Google's director of competition, said the company has made significant changes to the way its services operate in Europe to comply with digital markets law, and the company is working with the European Commission, stakeholders and third parties. It added that it had organized dozens of events in 2018 in cooperation with the European Commission, stakeholders and third parties. Last year we received feedback and responded to it. Bethel said Google defends its approach.

Amazon spokesperson Sam Barratt said in a statement that Amazon complies with the Digital Markets Act and has been working constructively with the European Commission regarding our plans since the designation of our two services. Ta. We strive every day to meet the high standards of all our customers in Europe's changing regulatory environment.

Updated March 25, 9:36 a.m. ET: Added responses from Apple, Meta, Google, and Amazon.

